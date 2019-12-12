Lady Hornets win five events to highlight Tuesday meet

The Bryant Lady Hornets won four individual events including two by Aidan Halladay, plus a relay to take top team honors in an eight-team swim meet held at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets finished with 375 points. Little Rock Christian Academy was second with 286.

Halladay won the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 2:16.77. Elizabeth Chipps of Hot Springs Lakeside was second in 2:30.74. Bryant’s Alyssa Addison finished third in 2:37.02 with Michelle Altankhuyag sixth (2:57.45) and Jaycee Clemmer 12th (3:30.47).

In the 500 free, Halladay won in a time of 6:10.50, beating out Addison Southerland of Little Rock Christian (6:27.99). Addison was third in a time of 7:10.06.

Sara Weber continued her winning ways, capturing the one-meter dive with a score of 185.80. Julianne Davis was third for Bryant with a score of 108.55.

Alana Gould’s 2:35.93 won the 200 individual medley. Vilonia’s Brooklyn Knight was a distant second in 3:06.98.

The relay that Bryant won was the 200-free. Hannah Tennison, Halladay, Simone Disnstbier and Gould combined on a 1:53.38.

The Lady Hornets were second in the 200 medley relay with Tennison, Gould, Halladay and Dinstbier combining on a 2:11.43 to finish just behind Little Rock Christian at 2:01.03.

Gould was second in the 100 breaststroke. Her 1:16.94 was only bettered by Clara Carle of Little Rock Christian at 1:10.98. Dinstbier was fourth with a time of 1:24.67.

Dinstbier was second in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 1:19.89, just off the pace of Bauxite’s Bailey Hunter at 1:06.18.

Tennison finished second in the 100 free and third in the 100 backstroke. In the free, she touched in 1:06.51, trailing only Hannah Hall of Little Rock Christian at 58.32. Altankhuyag was ninth in 1:19.05.

In the 100 back, Tennison finished in 1:16.96 with Emily Martin sixth for Bryant in a time of 1:22.67.

Weber added a seventh-place finish in the 50 free, clocking in at 31.26 with Martin ninth in 32.27.

The Lady Hornets’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Addison, Martin, Clemmer and Althankhuyag turned in a 5:13.41 to finish fourth in the 400 free relay.

The next meet for Bryant will be Jan. 9 at Benton.