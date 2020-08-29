August 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lady Hornets win four-team match at Hurricane

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

All three of the Bryant Lady Hornets’ scoring golfers shot nine-hole rounds under 48 as they took team[more] honors at a four-team match held at Hurricane Country Club on Tuesday.

Abigail McGee led the way with a round of 42, three strokes off the pace of individual medalist Taylor Loeb of Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock. Sydney Roper of Lake Hamilton was second. Sheridan’s Brooke McMillian was third with a round of 41. Bryant’s Peyton Weaver shot a 43 and Savanna Cathey finished at 47.

The Lady Hornets’ team total was 132. Mount St. Mary’s top trio combined for a 148 with Lake Hamilton turning in a 155. Sheridan only had two golfers on hand.

Also playing for Bryant, Tiffany Robinson carded a 61, Josie Hill a 67 followed by Kaylee Newell’s 68 and Jacie McMahan’s 69.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to compete again on Thursday, Sept. 6, at Silver Springs Country Club in Benton.