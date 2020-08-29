August 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets play well at Spikefest

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets won five of six games in pool play at the annual[more] Little Rock Spikefest Saturday to advance to bracket play. But there, they ran into defending Class 7A State champion Bentonville. Though they tested the Lady Tigers who knocked them out of the State Tournament in the second round last season, the Lady Hornets were ousted, 22-25, 17-25.

Bryant opened play by dismissing Magnolia, 25-18, 25-13. They came back to take on Little Rock Christian, losing the first game 16-25 but coming back to win the second 28-26. Easing past Little Rock Hall, 25-11, 25-12, the Lady Hornets advanced.

“We started out the day looking really great then had a few breakdowns,” commented Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “Overall, we had a good showing.

“The girls are still working on playing together as a team,” she noted. “We had several ‘selfish’ moments on the court, especially during the Bentonville game. It was nice to have a rematch with Bentonville with a new group and see what we’re capable of doing this year. It’s still early in the season, and I know that things are going to click with the girls. They’re starting to realize just what they’re capable of.”

The Lady Hornets travel to Benton on Tuesday.

“The girls are ready to redeem themselves after their loss to Bentonville,” Solomon mentioned.

Against Bentonville, Hannah Rice and McKenzie Rice each had seven kills. Taylor West had nine assists, Hannah Rice five. Lauren Reed contributed a team-high nine digs.

“We started the day looking really good against Magnolia,” Solomon said. “The girls were hitting hard and digging up almost everything. We had a letdown in the first game against Little Rock Christian then picked it back up and battled our way to win the second game.

“The girls extended their lead against Little Rock Hall and we were able to get in some of our JV players,” she added. “We finished 2nd in our pool play behind LR Christian. We lost the match to Bentonville, but went down fighting.”

Against Hall, seven different Lady Hornets had kills led by Brooke Howell with five and McKenzie Rice with four. Brianna White came up with a pair of solo blocks. Hannah Rice led with six assists. Taylor West and Carley Choate had four each.

Alyssa Anderson was good on nine serves including four aces. Reed served up a pair of aces. West and McKenzie Rice had four digs apiece.

Against Little Rock Christian, Anderson and Hannah Rice each had a pair of aces serving. Anderson and McKenzie Rice each came up with five kills, Howell had four.