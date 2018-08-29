Boys defeat Benton; girls split four matches

BENTON — The Bryant boys tennis team won three of four varsity matches and the girls split four games in a dual tennis meet at Tyndall Park on Tuesday.

In junior varsity doubles games, Benton took two of three.

Top singles player Blake Cunningham prevailed 8-4 over Benton’s Henry Bethel. At number two singles, Broc Ingold won a tie breaker 7-1 after playing Wes Guerra even, 8-8.

In the varsity doubles matches, Bryant’s Donte Baker and Codi Kirby won at number two, 8-4, over Luke Pelton and Zac Van Cleave.

At number one doubles, Benton’s Mason Hart and Dawson Ramsay prevailed 8-2 over Bryant’s Logan Catton and Coby Greiner.

In the girls’ varsity matches, Bryant’s number two singles player Kate Keith defeated Benton’s Sadie Nosae, 8-6. The number one match when to Benton’s Alex Trudell, 8-2, over Abbie Johnson.

Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz of Bryant earned an 8-1 win over Lydia Wilson and Alyssa Carter at number one doubles. In the number two match, Benton’s Paige Markel and Allison McMillan earned an 8-2 win over Jayla Osborne and Megan Sisco.

In the junior varsity action, the lone Bryant win was the number three boys’ doubles match. Nick Skaivo and Caleb Greiner won 8-3 over Marcellos Nash and Cameron Terrell.

Benton’s Peyton Ship and Eli Rose won 8-5 over Aaron Garcia and Daniel Dellorto of Bryant.

In the girls’ JV doubles, Benton’s Madison Green and Rylee Sisco outlasted Bryant’s Ava Smith and Megan Brown, 8-6. Reagan Gilmore and Riley Gilmore topped Bryant’s Angelly Valentin and Skylar Risk, 6-2.

Bryant is set to open 7A-Central Conference play on Thursday, hosting Fort Smith Northside.