Boys defeat Benton; girls split four matches

August 29, 2018 Tennis

BENTON — The Bryant boys tennis team won three of four varsity matches and the girls split four games in a dual tennis meet at Tyndall Park on Tuesday.

In junior varsity doubles games, Benton took two of three.

Top singles player Blake Cunningham prevailed 8-4 over Benton’s Henry Bethel. At number two singles, Broc Ingold won a tie breaker 7-1 after playing Wes Guerra even, 8-8.

In the varsity doubles matches, Bryant’s Donte Baker and Codi Kirby won at number two, 8-4, over Luke Pelton and Zac Van Cleave.

At number one doubles, Benton’s Mason Hart and Dawson Ramsay prevailed 8-2 over Bryant’s Logan Catton and Coby Greiner.

In the girls’ varsity matches, Bryant’s number two singles player Kate Keith defeated Benton’s Sadie Nosae, 8-6. The number one match when to Benton’s Alex Trudell, 8-2, over Abbie Johnson.

Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz of Bryant earned an 8-1 win over Lydia Wilson and Alyssa Carter at number one doubles. In the number two match, Benton’s Paige Markel and Allison McMillan earned an 8-2 win over Jayla Osborne and Megan Sisco.

In the junior varsity action, the lone Bryant win was the number three boys’ doubles match. Nick Skaivo and Caleb Greiner won 8-3 over Marcellos Nash and Cameron Terrell.

Benton’s Peyton Ship and Eli Rose won 8-5 over Aaron Garcia and Daniel Dellorto of Bryant.

In the girls’ JV doubles, Benton’s Madison Green and Rylee Sisco outlasted Bryant’s Ava Smith and Megan Brown, 8-6. Reagan Gilmore and Riley Gilmore topped Bryant’s Angelly Valentin and Skylar Risk, 6-2.

Bryant is set to open 7A-Central Conference play on Thursday, hosting Fort Smith Northside.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Tennis
August 27, 2018
Tennis team showcase
Tennis
August 24, 2018
BHS’ singles sweep keys team victory over White Hall

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!