March 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets win home meet; Bryant second in large boys’ field

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Martin Couch

Photos by Rick Nation

The Bryant Hornet Relays is getting the reputation of being one of the most[more] prestigious high school meets in the track season.

On Thursday night, the Bryant Lady Hornets battled to the last event with the Cabot Lady Panthers while the Hornets gained themselves a respectable finish at a meet that featured some of the state’s best competition in the central Arkansas region.

For the Lady Hornets, Coach Danny Westbrook couldn’t stand still. He was running from one side of the field to the other encouraging his runners to do their best and going into the two-mile race, his girls were neck and neck with Cabot.

And Bryant came away with the team win with 109.5 points, eight and half better than Cabot.

“Cabot was the state runners-up and we are doing well to this point against them,” Westbrook said. “I have been happy with our performance. We are right there.”

Alexis Royal highlighted the Lady Hornets in the triple jump and Brianna White was touted in the long jump. Royal won the triple jump with 35-03.25. She also won the 100 meter dash in a time of 13:08.

“We dropped the baton in the 4×100 or we would have won it easily, but that happens,” Westbrook said. “I am really happy with our opening meet.”

“We’ve had a pretty good day,” Hornets coach Steve Oury said. “We had a couple of guys dealing with some injuries that will really help us down the road, but I think overall I have been pleased. We are headed in the right direction. It’s been a very competitive meet and there have been some great performances. It’s good for us to run against some high quality competition.”

Tanner Tolbert won the long jump for Bryant with 21-feet, 7-inches and a Little Rock Catholic’s Alex Chaffin ran a 1:51 in the 800-meter run to highlight some of the top performances in the meet.

“You just don’t see that every day,” Oury said of Chaffin’s time in the 800. “That’s exceptionally fast. There was a kid from Little Rock Hall who ran fast, so there have been some good performances. I’m proud that we have this meet here at Bryant. Overall, we have done a pretty good job, but I will look for us to improve as the season progresses.”

Bryant moved up from fourth to second in the last two events. Conway won with 101 points, while the Hornets gained ground with 69 points to overcome Russellville and Rogers Heritage.

North Little Rock’s Coach Gary Davis, whose team finished fourth overall, also said that if the high winds weren’t a factor during the meet, there would have been state qualifiers.

“We’ve had some good runners today,” Davis added. “This is a great meet for us to come to. There is good competition and that’s what we need.”

Davis also added that Oury still holds a track record at North Little Rock.“He was pretty good in his day,” Davis added.

Bryant’s 4×100 meter relay team of Dillon Winfrey, Tolbert, Caleb Thomas and Kris Brazzell won in a time of 43.30.

Other teams like Bauxite and Stuttgart, two of the 4A schools in competition, had strong performances, as well.

“I have a senior, a junior and two freshmen that are doing well,” said Bauxite Coach Dennis Hudgens. “And I have a freshman who didn’t run who is just as fast.”

Here are the complete results:

CHICK-FIL-A HORNETS RELAYS

At Bryant Stadium

Thursday, March 17

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. Bryant 109.5; 2. Cabot 101; 3. North Little Rock 83; 4. Lake Hamilton 64; 5. Conway 63; 6. Central Arkansas Christian 41; 7. Hot Springs 29; 8. LR Christian 28; 9. Rogers Heritage 27; 10. Mount St. Mary 23; 11. LR Hall 20; 11. Russellville 20; 13. Hot Springs Lakeside 12; 14. Sheridan 11.5; 15. Benton 8; 16. Bauxite Junior High 7; 17. Stuttgart 5; 18. Beebe 3; 18. Lake Hamilton B 3; 20 Vilonia 2.

100 meter dash: 1. Sabrina Antimo, Cabot 12.28; 2. Brianna White, Bryant, 12.42; 3. Antania McAllister, North Little Rock, 12.55; 4. Kiara Armstrong, North Little Rock, 12:73; 5. Alexis Royal, Bryant, 13.08; 6. Kihna Doby, Conway, 13.09; 7. Shakela Shaw, Hot Springs, 13.22; 8. Whittney Hall, Benton, 13.70.

200 meter dash: 1. Sabrina Antimo, Cabot, 25.68; 2. Antania McAllister, North Little Rock, 25.78; 3. Brianna White, Bryant, 26.21; 4. Jessica Sorvillo, Bauxite Junior High, 27.91; 5. Melira Robinson, North Little Rock, 28.21; 6. Gabrelle Allen, Bryant, 28.30; 7. Whitney Clement, Lake Hamilton, 28.43; 8. Maggie Hughes, Hot Springs Lakeside, 28.48.

400 meter dash: 1. Kiara Armstrong, North Little Rock, 1:00.03; 2. DaiJasha Williams, North Little Rock, 1:00.82; 3. Maggie Hughes, Hot Springs Lakeside, 1:04.18; 4. Brianna Arberry, Hot Springs, 1:05.44; 5. Kiana Thomas, Bryant, 1:05.89; 6. Jessica Saunders, CAC, 1:06.37; 7. Jasmine Morman, LR Hall, 1:07.52; 8. Tara Jones, LR Hall, 1:07.56.

800 meter run: 1. Claire Kane, Mount St. Mary, 2:27.31; 2. Anissa McMichael, Hot Springs, 2:31.62; 3. Jenna Henrich, LR Christian, 2:31.75; 4. Riley Hancock, Russellville, 2:32.72; 5. Stacy Emmerling, Bryant, 2:37.96; 6. Caraline Duprey, Rogers Heritage, 2:38.66; 7. Carolin Tran, Lake Hamilton, 2:40.38; 8. Stormy Taylor, Beebe, 2:40.87

1600 meter run: 1. Emily Myers, Cabot, 5:26.63; 2. Randi Ferguson, LR Christian, 5:44.86; 3. Hannah Raney, Bryant, 5:49.89; 4. Stacy Emmerling, Bryant, 5:52.43; 5. Jenna Henrich, LR Christian, 5:54.47; 6. Jennifer Brodt, Conway, 6:05.17; 7. Marlene Sheehan, Cabot, 6:09.24; 8. Andrea Nunez-Garcia, Mount St. Mary, 6:10.51.

3200 meter run: 1. Emily Myers, Cabot, 11:34.21; 2. Dani David, Rogers Heritage, 11:35.77; 3. Hannah Raney, Bryant, 12:33.33; 4. Lindsey Mills, Lake Hamilton, 12:35.59; 5. Diana Patrick, Lake Hamilton, 12:52.24; 6. Skylar Oswalt, Bryant, 12:53.80; 7. Olivia Taylor, Russellville, 13:29.02; 8. Meagan Duncan, Cabot, 13:32.26.

100 meter hurdles: 1. Ariel Voskamp, Cabot, 15.57; 2. Alexis Royal, Bryant, 15.92; 3. Logan Tolbert, CAC, 15.99; 4. Payton Martin, Lake Hamilton, 16.85; 5. Te’Laura Wright, North Little Rock, 17.42; 6. Stephanie Thomas, Hot Springs Lakeside, 17.70; 7. Kevinisha Jarrett, North Little Rock, 17.77; 8. Whitney Meeks, Conway, 18.09

300 meter hurdles: 1. Ariel Voskamp, Cabot, 49.58; 2. Payton Martin, Lake Hamilton, 51.04; 3. Whitney Clement, Lake Hamilton, 52.72; 4. Whitney Meeks, Conway, 52.72; 5. Logan Tolbert, CAC, 52.81; 6. Chelsea Glass, Rogers Heritage, 54.39; 7. Whittney Hall, Benton, 54.57; 8. Jade Hampton, Bryant, 54.60

4×100 Relay: 1. Conway (Mathis, Doby, Conley, Conley) 53.26; 2. North Little Rock (Williams, McAllister, Robinson, Armstrong) 53.56; 3. Hot Springs (Woodard, Evans, Johnson, Shaw) 54.56; 4. Stuttgart (Thomas, Alexander, Sims, Hill) 54.56; 5. Bryant (Allen, Royal, Seelinger, White) 55.89; 6. Rogers Heritage (Christian, Ward, Mitchell, Schatzman) 56.77; 7. Vilonia (Stanley, Neatherlain, Reed, Heatherington) 59.95; 8. Beebe (Denson, Miguel, Langley, Jackson) 1:00.91

4×400 Relay: 1. North Little Rock (McAllister, Armstrong, Martin, Williams) 4:14.42; 2. Bryant (Royal, Seelinger, Thomas, White) 4:20.67; 3. Cabot (Spence, Voskamp, Sheehan, Antimo) 4:29.15; 4. Hot Springs (Arberry, Shaw, Johnson, McMichael) 4:29.73; 5. Lake Hamilton (Martin, Clement, Davis, Tran) 4:32.14; 6. Mount St. Mary (Sampson, Kane, Nunez-Garcia, Spellins) 4:37.86; 7. Conway (Adams, Brodt, Cozzens, Mathis) 4:38.87; 8. Beebe (Taylor, Miguel, Jackson, Weatherly) 4:41.68

4×800 Relay: 1. Lake Hamilton (Mills, Patrick, Tran, Davis) 10:52.67; 2. Conway (Tollefson, Brodt, Standridge, Thompson) 10:55.70; 3. Cabot (Williams, Spence, Duncan, Sheehan) 11:03.98; 4. Russellville (Borengasser, Hancock, Stout, Taylor) 11:05.83; 5. Bryant (Newman, Raney, Waite, Emmerling) 11:10.23; 6. Hot Springs (McMichael, Thrower, Johnson, Woodard) 11:26.31; 7. Bauxite Junior High (Bradbury, Sorvillo, Wells, Wright) 11:43.48; 8. North Little Rock (Ball, Sheppard, Richard, Sheppard) 12:33.51.

High jump: 1. Caylee North, LR Christian, 5-4; 2. Jamie Long, Russellville, 5-2; 3. Logan Tolbert, CAC, 5-0; 4. Haylee Oden, Sheridan, 4-10; 4. Lauren Magneson, Bryant, 4-10; 6. Keeley Wilson, Bryant, 4-10; 7. Maggie Hughes, Hot Springs Lakeside, 4-8; 8. Katie Crawford, Mount St. Mary, 4-8.

Pole vault: 1. Ariel Voskamp, Cabot, 11-6; 2. Clare Buckman, Mount St. Mary, 10-6; 3. Hannah Reis, Lake Hamilton, 10-0; 4. Kirby Newcomb, Lake Hamilton, 10-0; 5. Julia Gairhan, Cabot, 9-0; 6. Allison Hunt, Lake Hamilton B, 9-0.

Long jump: 1. Sabrina Antimo, Cabot, 16-8.25; 2. Alexis Royal, Bryant, 16-0; 3. Brianna White, Bryant, 16-0; 4. Antania McAllister, North Little Rock, 15-3.75; 5. Kymberlee Conley, Conway, 14-8.5; 6. Logan Tolbert, CAC, 14-8; 7. Lindsey Mull, Sheridan, 14-7.5; 8. Malak Rogers, LR Hall, 14-7

Triple jump: 1. Alexis Royal, Bryant, 35-3.25; 2. Kevinisha Jarrett, North Little Rock, 32-3.5; 3. Logan Tolbert, CAC, 32-3; 4. Kymberlee Conley, Conway, 32-0.5; 5. Brianna White, Bryant, 32-0.5; 6. Lindsey Mull, Sheridan, 31-1.25; 7. Julia Gairhan, Cabot, 30-6.5; 8. LaTesha Carter, Sheridan, 30-6.

Shot put: 1. April Terry, CAC, 37-2; 2. Quay Allen-Smith, Conway, 34-9.5; 3. Caitlin Hicks, LR Hall, 34-4; 4. Kristen Schatzman, Rogers Heritage, 31-9.5; 5. Keandra Tillman, North Little Rock, 31-5.5; 6. Brittney Calhoun, Lake Hamilton, 31-0; 7. Morgan Bowen, Rogers Heritage, 29-10.5; 8. Elizabeth Early, Conway, 29-1.

Discus: 1. Caitlin Hicks, LR Hall, 104-3; 2. Quay Allen-Smith, Conway, 100-2; 3. Elizabeth Early, Conway, 96-7; 4. Kristen Ryan, Benton, 95-1.5; 5. Brittney Calhoun, Lake Hamilton, 92-8; 6. Kristen Schatzman, Rogers Heritage, 91-1; 7. Jordan Jones, CAC, 90-6.5; 8. Victoria Dauzat, Sheridan, 86-6

BOYS

Team standings: 1. Conway 101.5; 2. Bryant 69; 3. Russellville 64; 4. North Little Rock 59; 5. Rogers Heritage 55.5; 6. Little Rock Hall 52; 7. Cabot 49; 8. Lake Hamilton 37; 9. LR Catholic 34; 10. Benton 28; 11. Sheridan 22; 12. Beebe 18; 13. Hot Springs Lakeside 17; 14. LR J.A. Fair 15; 15. Hot Springs 10; 15. LR Central 10; 17. Central Arkansas Christian 9; 18. Stuttgart 8; 19. LR Christian 3; 20. Bryant B 1; 20. Vilonia 1.

100 meter dash: 1. Basil Rogers, LR Hall, 11.02; 2. Zach Riley, Benton, 11.02; 3. Wayne Willis, North Little Rock, 11.05; 4. Tanner Tolbert, Bryant, 11.21; 5. Nick Boris, Cabot, 11.22; 6. Quinta Thomas, LR Catholic, 11.33; 7. Eric Simmons, CAC, 11.35; 8. Caleb Thomas, Bryant, 11.38

200 meter dash: 1. Kelton Ray, LR Hall, 22.21; 2. Zach Riley, Benton, 22.22; 3. Basil Rogers, LR Hall, 22.27; 4. Dillon Winfrey, Bryant, 22.61; 5. Tanner Dvorak, Hot Springs Lakeside, 22.89; 6. Jamarcus Harmon, Conway, 23.33; 7. Jason Alderson, Rogers Heritage, 23.50; 8. Khiry Thompson, Bryant B, 23.77

400 meter dash: 1. Kelton Ray, LR Hall, 49.89; 2. Elvis Stewart, Conway, 52.37; 3. Tyler Lingle, Sheridan, 52.88; 4. Jordan Daniels, Stuttgart, 53.10; 5. Torren Payton, Hot Springs, 53.15; 6. Jacob Pitts, LR Catholic, 53.27; 7. James Glasper, Bryant, 53.48; 8. Cyran Murry, LR Hall, 53.50

800 meter run: 1. Alex Chaffin, LR Catholic, 1:54.26; 2. Noah Findley, LR Catholic, 1:56.40; 3. Alberto Montemayor, North Little Rock, 1:58.23; 4. Jaycee Alvarenga, Russellville, 2:00.74; 5. Philip Treat, Cabot, 2:01.22; 6. Michael Smith, Bryant, 2:04.61; 7. Grant Williams, Lake Hamilton, 2:05.55; 8. Taylor Werst, Lake Hamilton, 2:05.59.

1600 meter run: 1. Jerry Melnyk, LR Central, 4:31.52; 2. Chris Dunbar, Cabot, 4:36.41; 3. Jesse Duvall, Russellville, 4:38.00; 4. Morgan Warneke, Conway, 4:39.54; 5. Isai Carranza, Rogerst Heritage, 4:40.74; 6. Luke Lindsley, Bryant, 4:42.63; 7. Grant Williams, Lake Hamilton, 4:42.82; 8. Elijah Knight, Russellville, 4:42.91

3200 meter run: 1. Chris Dunbar, Cabot, 9:59.15; 2. Isai Carranza, Rogers Heritage, 10:04.88; 3. Jesse Duvall, Russellville, 10:06.91; 4. Luke Lindsley, Bryant, 10:11.49; 5. Andrew Onermaa, Cabot, 10:13.94; 6. Ben Fiser, LR Christian, 10:22.32; 7. Zach Uhiren, Cabot, 10:23.59; 8. Charlie Martin, Lake Hamilton, 10:23.75

110 hurdles: 1. Chris Williams, North Little Rock, 14.91; 2. Sam Mayhall, Rogers Heritage, 15.09; 3. Dakota Ethridge, Lake Hamilton, 15.43; 4. Richard Peevey, Russellville, 15.62; 5. Brandon Martin, J.A. Fair, 15.65; 6. Tanner Blumhorst, Conway, 15.77; 7. Bobby Anderson, Russellville, 15.88; 8. Troy Smith, Bryant, 16.57

300 hurdles: 1. Chris Williams, North Little Rock, 40.62; 2. Brandon Martin, J.A. Fair, 41.07; 3. Sam Mayhall, Rogers Heritage, 41.26; 4. Andrew Nance, Conway, 41.73; 5. Troy Smith, Bryant, 41.95; 6. Herman Hampton, Stuttgart, 42.27; 7. Dakota Ethridge, Lake Hamilton, 42.51; 8. Richard Peevey, Russellville, 42.73

4×100 Relay: 1. LR Hall (Maize, Rogers, Moseby, Ray) 43.27; 2. Bryant (Winfrey, Tolbert, Thomas, Brazzell) 43.30; 3. Conway (Harmon, White, Taylor, Alexander) 44.04; 4. Benton (Foote, Rutherford, Mauldin, Riley) 44.08; 5. Rogers Heritage (Mayhall, Warner, Miles, Johnson) 44.82; 6. Russellville (Hendrix, Greene, Davis, Washington) 45.00; 7. Cabot (Boris, Hoggard, Ramey) 45.17; 8. Hot Springs Lakeside (Dvorak, Brunson, Erby, Holley) 45.26

4×400 Relay: 1. LR Catholic (Dalby, Pitts, Chaffin, Findlay) 3:28.24; 2. Bryant (Smith, Glasper, Winfrey, Smith) 3:32.92; 3. North Little Rock (Montemayor, Williams, Murphy, King) 3:34.37; 4. Hot Springs (Johnson, Highsmith, McMillan, Payton) 3:37.38; 5. Conway (White, Stewart, Harmon, Alven) 3:37.39; 6. Lake Hamilton (Ethridge, Williams, Collins, Werst) 3:38.13; 7. Russellville (Alvarenga, Davis, Jordan, Cook) 3:38.33; 8. J.A. Fair (Bradley, Smith, Sheppard, Martin) 3:38.89

4×800 Relay: 1. Russellville (Jordan, Bauman, Dixon, Alvarenga) 8:34.99; 2. North Little Rock (Montemayor, Simpson, Sanders, Joyce) 8:40.13; 3. Lake Hamilton (Fleming, Martin, Williams, Werst) 8:47.52; 4. Cabot (Lair, Parker, De La Paz, Simpson) 8:54.29; 5. Rogers Heritage (Moreno, Burrell, Brecht, Roth) 9:03.13; 6. Conway (Porter, Redding, Warneke, Vanderwall) 9:05.30; 7. J.A. Fair (Hayes, Barnett Jr., Woods, Williams) 9:07.16; 8. Hot Springs (Utsey, Danner, Johnson, Eddings) 9:11.24

High jump: 1. Dayton Scott, Beebe, 6-4; 2. Dillon Oliver, Sheridan, 6-2; 3. Troy Smith, Bryant, 6-0; 4. Josh Adams, CAC, 6-0; 5. Kevin Humble, Benton, 5-10; 6. Kreg Smead, Sheridan, 5-10; 7. Dakota Ethridge, Lake Hamilton, 5-10; 8. Forrest Johnson, Rogers Heritage, 5-10; 8. Corven Alexander, Conway, 5-10

Pole vault: 1. Hunter Moix, Conway, 14-6; 1. Braden Henderson, Russellville, 14-6; Austin Kotch, Conway, 13-6; 4. John Turner, Lake Hamilton, 12-6; 5. Asher Kite, Lake Hamilton, 12-6; 6. Jeremy Rivera, Beebe, 12-0; 7. Reece Totty, Beebe, 11-6; 8. Tyron McCollum, Sheridan, 11-0.

Long jump: 1. Tanner Tolbert, Bryant, 21-7.5; 2. Jamarcus Harmon, Conway, 21-6; 3. Hykeem Tensley, North Little Rock, 21-1; 4. Basil Rogers, LR Hall, 20-11.25; 5. Elvis Stewart, Conway, 20-9; 6. Tanner Dvorak, Hot Springs Lakeside, 20-6.5; 7. Eric Simmons, CAC, 20-4; 8. Jason Alderson, Rogers Heritage, 20-4.

Triple jump: 1. Jamarcus Harmon, Conway, 43-4; 2. Tanner Dvorak, Hot Springs Lakeside, 42-9; 3. Hykeem Tensley, North Little Rock, 42-6.5; 4. Alex Miles, Rogers Heritage, 41-8.5; 5. Tanner Tolbert, Bryant, 40-6.5; 6. Dayton Scott, Beebe, 39-11.75; 7. Elvis Stewart, Conway, 39-6; 8. Tucker Rudisell, Hot Springs Lakeside, 39-2.

Shot put: 1. Seth Masters, Russellville, 47-11; 2. Reid Schatzman, Rogers Heritage, 46-5.5; 3. Marquez Massey, Conway, 45-10; 4. Marquis Rogers, Conway, 45-3; 5. Justin Rose, Sheridan, 42-9; 6. Trey Martin, Lake Hamilton, 42-1; 7. Rickey Collins, Russellville, 41-2; 8. Tommy Jackson Jr., North Little Rock, 41-1

Discus: 1. Kyle Gilbertson, Cabot, 128-7; 2. Jerrell Credit, Conway, 126-2; 3. Brannon Kotch, Conway, 121-10; 4. Thomas Tran, Rogers Heritage, 118-8.5; 5. Odell Lee, Bryant, 118-1.5; 6. Trevor Forthman, Benton, 117-9.5; 7. Seth Masters, Russellville, 116-0; 8. Chris Calhoun, Vilonia, 110-0.5