October 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lady Hornets’ win sets up final showdown with Benton for conference crown

EL DORADO — The Bryant Lady Hornets clinched at least a share of the 7A/6A-South Conference[more] championship by dispatching the El Dorado Lady Wildcats Thursday, 25-8, 25-5, 25-6.

The easy victory improved the Lady Hornets to 11-0 in league play pending a final conference showdown with second-place Benton on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Bryant has accounted for the Lady Panthers’ lone league loss, 25-16, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21, at Benton on Sept. 20.

Before that rematch, the Lady Hornets will compete in the Lady Cat Invitational Tournament in Conway on Saturday.

The girls had a great game tonight,” said Bryant head coach Beth Solomon, whose team improved to 18-4-2 overall. “The junior varsity started it off with a win in two (25-10, 25-14) and the varsity kept the run going with a win in three. The girls did a great job of not playing down.

“We’re excited to see teams like North Little Rock and Jonesboro Westside in our pool Saturday morning,” she added, referring to the Conway event. “It will be good competition before our big game with Benton.”

Bryant’s serving overwhelmed El Dorado. Serving at 94 percent accuracy as a team, the Lady Hornets knocked down 22 aces including six each by Alyssa Anderson and Brooke Howell. Hannah Rice, McKenzie Rice and Courtney Davidson added three each.

At the net, seven different players had kills, led by McKenzie Rice’s eight. Howell and Davidson added six each and Anderson four. Hannah Rice assisted 24 times.

In addition, Anderson, Davidson and Hannah Rice each had a solo block.

In the JV match, Abby Staton served up six aces, Erica Smith and Rylee Phillips three each and Emily Henson two. Mercedes Dillard led with five kills. She also had a solo block. Phillips added three kills and Staton contributed 10 assists.