Lady Panthers survive Lady Hornets’ upset bid

Olivia McCallister (21). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant Lady Hornets put the Cabot Lady Panthers to the test on Tuesday night at the Hornets’ Nest. But, once again, they struggled to finish and the Lady Panthers, trying to improve their seeding for the 6A State Tournament eked out a 25-21, 25-19, 27-25 victory.

The Lady Hornets were coming off a 2-2 performance at the Lady Cat Classic in Conway where they defeated Siloam Springs, 25-22, 25-27, 15-13, and Nettleton, 25-17, 25-18 and lost to Brookland, 17-25, 25-18, 11-15, and Hot Springs Lakeside, 21-25, 19-25.

Bryant is now 9-17-2 on the season. They travel to North Little Rock on Thursday then close out league play at home against Cabot on Tuesday, Oct. 22. They’ll wrap up the season with Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 24, against Benton.

Alyssa Hernandez sets for a teammate. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

In the match with Cabot, the Lady Hornets had 27 kills. Sammy Jo Ferguson finished with eight and Ella Reynolds six. Olivia McCallister and Truli Bates had five each. Bates had two solo blocks and Reynolds had one.

Bryant was good on 89 percent of its serves but managed just six aces, two each by Sam Still and Madelyn Hoskins. Shaylee Carver contributed 16 assists. Alyssa Hernandez finished with 11.

Jaiyah Jackson came up with 16 digs. Still and Erin Thompson had nine each, Reynolds seven.

Ella Reynolds (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Sam Still receives a serve. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)