Lady Wolves edge Lady Hornets in Classic finale

PEARCY — To wrap up the Lake Hamilton Classic on Saturday, the Bryant Lady Hornets took on the host team and came up just short, absorbing a 55-52 loss at the hands of the Lady Wolves.

“Our kids fought hard throughout the game,” said Lady Hornets head coach Brad Metthews. “We gave ourselves a chance, but Lake Hamilton was able to make a few more plays down the stretch than we were.”

Lake Hamilton held a 31-28 lead at the half.

“It’s the first time we have seen man defense this season and there were definitely some areas that looked good at times but also some areas that we must clean up going forward.”

Sophomore Parris Atkins led the Lady Hornets with 17 points. Senior point guard Tierra Trotter had 16 and senior forward McKenzie Muse 13.

Bryant’s next competition will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Maumelle for junior varsity (at 5:30 p.m.) and varsity games.