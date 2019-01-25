Lakeside rallies to edge Bethel eighth-grade girls

January 25, 2019 Girls Basketball

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Abby Gentry tries to get a shot away in traffic. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School surged to a 16-8 lead in the first half, but the Hot Springs Lakeside Lady Rams rallied in the second half to pull out a 25-22 victory on Thursday night.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We played well defensively and got plenty of scoring opportunities in the first half but did not execute well on either end of the floor the second half.”

Bethel still led 20-18 going into the fourth quarter but the Lady Hornets were held to just 2 points in the final period.

Natalie Edmonson led the Lady Hornets with 9 points. Emileigh Muse had 6 and Mary Beth James 4. Abby Gentry and Simone Dinstbier scored 2 apiece. Emily Miller hit a free throw.

Now 6-6 on the season, the Lady Hornets will host Cabot South on Tuesday, Jan. 29 then wrap up the season in the first week of February with a trip to North Little Rock and a final home contest against Cabot North.

Emileigh Muse launches a 3 from the corner. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Emily Miller gets bumped as she launches a jump shot. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Girls Basketball
January 25, 2019
Bethel seventh-grade girls play well but come up short

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!