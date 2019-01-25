Lakeside rallies to edge Bethel eighth-grade girls

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Abby Gentry tries to get a shot away in traffic. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School surged to a 16-8 lead in the first half, but the Hot Springs Lakeside Lady Rams rallied in the second half to pull out a 25-22 victory on Thursday night.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We played well defensively and got plenty of scoring opportunities in the first half but did not execute well on either end of the floor the second half.”

Bethel still led 20-18 going into the fourth quarter but the Lady Hornets were held to just 2 points in the final period.

Natalie Edmonson led the Lady Hornets with 9 points. Emileigh Muse had 6 and Mary Beth James 4. Abby Gentry and Simone Dinstbier scored 2 apiece. Emily Miller hit a free throw.

Now 6-6 on the season, the Lady Hornets will host Cabot South on Tuesday, Jan. 29 then wrap up the season in the first week of February with a trip to North Little Rock and a final home contest against Cabot North.

Emileigh Muse launches a 3 from the corner. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Emily Miller gets bumped as she launches a jump shot. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)