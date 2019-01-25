Bethel seventh-grade girls play well but come up short

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Mackenzie Matson (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

HOT SPRINGS — Though the Hot Springs Lakeside Lady Rams seventh grade team prevailed 34-14, Joe Cook, the head coach of the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School, called the game “probably one of their team’s best games of the year against a really good Lakeside team.

Jasmine Ellis scored 4 points to lead the way for the Lady Hornets. Julia Murray and Jadyn Miller each hit 3-pointers while Bailey Gould and Kayleigh Baker scored 2 apiece. Saffy Purdom and Sophia Cimino added a free throw each.

“Jadyn Miller played her best game of the year as she handled the pressure defense well and got us into numerous opportunities to score all night,” Cook mentioned.

The Lady Hornets host Cabot South on Tuesday, Jan. 29. They travel to North Little Rock on Feb. 4 then wrap up the season on Feb. 5 at home against Cabot North.

Saffy Purdom (Photo by Kevin Nagle)