Bethel seventh-grade girls play well but come up short

January 25, 2019 Girls Basketball

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Mackenzie Matson (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

HOT SPRINGS — Though the Hot Springs Lakeside Lady Rams seventh grade team prevailed 34-14, Joe Cook, the head coach of the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School, called the game “probably one of their team’s best games of the year against a really good Lakeside team.

Jasmine Ellis scored 4 points to lead the way for the Lady Hornets. Julia Murray and Jadyn Miller each hit 3-pointers while Bailey Gould and Kayleigh Baker scored 2 apiece. Saffy Purdom and Sophia Cimino added a free throw each.

“Jadyn Miller played her best game of the year as she handled the pressure defense well and got us into numerous opportunities to score all night,” Cook mentioned.

The Lady Hornets host Cabot South on Tuesday, Jan. 29. They travel to North Little Rock on Feb. 4 then wrap up the season on Feb. 5 at home against Cabot North.

Saffy Purdom (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Girls Basketball
January 25, 2019
Lakeside rallies to edge Bethel eighth-grade girls

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!