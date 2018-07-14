Late eruption spurs Mississippi team past Bryant 9’s

PETAL, Miss. — The Bryant All-Stars were right with the East Central All-Stars of Moss Point, Miss., 5-2 through four innings of play at the Cal Ripken 9-and-under Regional Tournament at Bancorp Field on Friday. But East Central scored eight times in the top of the fifth and, despite a Bryant rally in the home half, it proved to be too much to overcome. East Central earned a 13-4 win in the opening of bracket play.

Bryant is scheduled to take on host team, Petal, today at 12:30 p.m.

The Bryant team, managed by Greg Riggs with assistance from Adam Rauth, Tim Trusty and Chris Pringle, includes Cannon Chalmers, Carson Dozier, Gunner Frazier, Austin Hastings, Cooper Hatman, Lynden Johnson, Hunter Markham, Paxton Pringle, Max Rauth, Jaxon Riggs, Drew Tate-Lee, Landon Thornton and Jackson Trusty.

Bryant managed just three hits in the game but benefitted from eight walks. Dozier drove in two runs. Hatman and Rauth also had hits. Markham scored twice.

East Central took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. A double scored two then a two-out error allowed the third run to score.

Walks to Markham and Riggs started the bottom of the inning. Hatman beat out an infield hit then Dozier cracked a single to center that plated the two runs.

East Central made it 5-2 by getting those runs back in the top of the second. Four singles and a hit batsman fueled the uprising.

Walks to Chalmers and Markham around a single by Rauth had the bases loaded with two out for Bryant but they were stranded.

In the top of the sixth, East Central put together six hits with four walks to blow the game up. In the home half, walks to Rauth and Markham fueled Bryant’s rally. With one out, Hatman drew a free pass to fill the bases. Rauth scored on a passed ball then so did Markham.

But a pop to third and a groundout to second ended the game.