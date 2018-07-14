Hornets thriving on competition at 7-on-7 Classic in North Carolina

July 14, 2018 Football

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Playing in the 2018 PowerAde 7-on-7 Classic, the Bryant Hornets football team won its pool with a 6-1 record and was beginning bracket play this morning.

The Hornets are wrapping up their summer work with the trip to North Carolina. Fall practice for the 2018 season begins at the end of the month.

In pool play, Bryant edged Havelock, N.C., 19-16, before suffering their lone loss to Tucker, Ga., 26-19.

They came back to bury Brownsburg, Ind., 31-4, then edged H.D. Woodson of Washington, D.C., 23-22. The Hornets completed pool play with a 14-0 win over Rock Hill, S.C., South Pointe; a 27-16 victory over West Forsyth of Clemmons, N.C.; and a 26-10 win over Nansemond River of Suffolk, Va.

The Hornets return two starting quarterbacks this season in Ren Hefley and Jake Meaders along with 1,400-yard rusher LaTavion Scott. They’ve used 7-on-7 tournaments this summer to help develop their receiving corps and, on defense, their secondary which were most hard-hit by graduation.

 

