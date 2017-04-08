Late flurry lifts Lady Hornets past Lady Cats

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets broke through with a much-needed victory Friday night, handing the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats a 3-0 loss in 7A-Central Conference soccer action.

Caroline Campbell had two goals while Madison Humbard scored a goal and assisted on another.

The win snapped a difficult three-game skid in which the Lady Hornets had lost twice by a single goal and once on penalty kicks in a shootout against three of the top teams in the league.

Now 5-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play, the Lady Hornets are scheduled to host rival Conway on Tuesday. After a loss in a shootout with Mount St. Mary Academy on Friday, Conway is also 2-4 against the league.

The first half at North Little Rock continued to be frustrating for the Lady Hornets who attempted 10 shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net.

And they were down to the final 10 minutes of the contest before Humbard scored off a feed from Mary Catherine Selig.

Once the ice was broken, the Lady Hornets scored twice more in a hurry. Allyssa Fason assisted on Campbell’s first goal at the 6:39 mark. Campbell scored again off Humbard’s assist with 3:13 left.

Keeper Brittney Warner had seven saves out of North Little Rock’s 10 shots in the match to help preserve the shutout.

“We worked well in the midfield communicating and playing to feet,” commented Lady Hornets coach James Paul. “We are continuing to grow as a team and creating more opportunities through possessing the ball.

“I’m proud of the girls for grinding every day and working to get better every time we play,” he added.





