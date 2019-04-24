Late goal lifts Bryant boys to ninth straight victory

Brandon Delgadillo (Photo by Rick Nation)

With just seven minutes left in their 6A-Central Conference battle with the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks, the Bryant Hornets appeared to be headed to a shootout with their eight-game winning streak and two-game lead in the league standings on the line.

But, with six minutes left, Henry Terry off a cross from Martin Ramirez banged home a goal to snap the 1-1 tie and the Hornets held on for their 10thconference victory in 11 games and ninth in a row.

With three teams to play, the Hornets, now 11-2-2 overall, have a two-game lead over Little Rock Catholic and Fort Smith Northside. With a sweep of Northside under their belts, the Hornets have, for all intents, a three-game lead on the Grizzlies as they vie for the conference championship and a number one seed for the Class 6A State Tournament, which will be held in Conway on May 9.

Bryant travels to Cabot on Friday.

“Apparently, if we are going to win a trophy, we have to do it the hard way,” quipped Hornets head coach Richard Friday after Tuesday’s narrow escape.

Jonathan Giron (30) attacks the Southside goal. (Photo by Rick Nation)

“We played slow in the first half and struggled,” he said. “They dictated play and we weren’t quick enough to respond.”

Still, the game was scoreless at the half.

“We came out well in the second half and almost scored,” Friday related. “We gave up a goal shortly after.

“We switched our formation and started to put a foothold in the game,” he said.

Luis Lara was fouled, and a penalty kick was awarded. Jonathan Giron scored the PK to tie the match.