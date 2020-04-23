April 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

April 23, 2020 Archives, Spirit

Members of 2014-15 varsity cheer announced

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The 2014-15 Bryant High School varsity cheer squad has been announced by coach Karen Scarlett. They are, front from left, Rachel Phillips, Caitlyn Small, Olivia Williams, Landon Fincher, Rachael Owens; second row, Kalyn McDade, Abby McGee, Maddie Murphy, Maddy Laisure, Sydney Reynolds, Haley Hood, Jordan Sawyer, Emily Davis, Kayla Johnson, Maddy Toler, Sydney Henjum, Mattie Bunch; third row, Kaitlyn Baldwin, Bree Hood, Morgan Tyree, Ingrid Olsen, Emma Chaloupka, Skylar Jewett, Elizabeth Palmer, Kendall Fisher, Alexis Boyer, Ashley Brown

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
April 23, 2020
April 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!