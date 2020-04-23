April 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Freshman Hornets capture Central Arkansas Junior High Conference meet championship

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — Not just any athlete can go to a conference track and field meet — no matter what level — and[more] not only pace the field in the 100-meter dash but also finish third in the shot put.

But Bryant freshman Brenden Young did that and more, scoring 38 points, including wins in both hurdles events to lead the Junior Hornets to the championship of the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship on Saturday.

Mar’kevious Nelson contributed 21 points by scoring six different events and Mark Winn accounted for 20 with wins in both distance events as the Junior Hornets amassed 148 points. Lake Hamilton was a distant second with 108 points, followed by North Little Rock (98), Cabot South (90), Conway White (68), Conway Blue (63), Cabot North (41) and Benton (8).

“Obviously, this has been an incredible year,” said Junior Hornets coach John Orr. “This group is very motivated to excel in each of their events. They are the hardest working group I have ever coached. And they’re really good kids. They are just fun to be around.

“Numerous school records were broken and personal records were set many times throughout the year,” he noted. “They just continued to work harder to improve each week. This is a really special group of athletes. If they stay together, they can do some incredible things for the track program as a whole.”

Young won the 100 with a time of 11.69, captured the 110 hurdles in 15.71 and the 300 hurdles in 42.47. In the shot, his toss covered 43’ 1”.

Winn set the pace in the 800, finishing with a time of 2:06.96. In the 1600, he won in a time of 4:48.97.

The Junior Hornets also won the 4×800 relay with a time of 9:00.47. Jim Dellorto, Austin Masters, Nicholas Schmidt and Connor Wilson teamed up on the event.

Nelson’s top individual event was the triple jump where his 38’ 9” captured second place. He was fourth in the long jump (18’ 4”), sixth in the 200 (25.25), seventh in the high jump (5’ 6”) and eighth in the 100 (12.31). He also joined Young, Steven Murdock and Clark Garland in the 4×100 relay. The quartet clocked in at 46.31, taking second.

Garland was third in the 200 (24.92) and seventh in the 100 (12.18). He also contributed a leg to the second-place performance by the 4×400 relay team, joining Murdock, Winn and Nic Townsend.

Murdock was third (54.60) and Townsend eighth (57.53) in the 400.

Justin Combs tied for second in the pole vault, clearing 10’ 6”. Dillon Daniels was fifth (9’ 0”).

Wilson turned in a fourth-place performance in the 800 (2:13.26) and finished fifth in the 1600 (4:56.48) with Dru Wen seventh (5:07.30) for the Junior Hornets.

Dalton Davis was sixth in the 300 hurdles (47.15) with Daniels seventh (47.22). Daniels also finished eighth in the 110 hurdles (18.20).

Connor Chapdelaine contributed fifth-place points in the discus with a toss of 124’ 1”.

“I cannot say enough about the efforts of Brad Stroud, Keith Dale and Steve Oury in working with these athletes in their individual events,” Orr said. “Their work was instrumental in the marks that these athletes put up this year.”





