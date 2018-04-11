Late goal lifts Wampus Cats past Hornets

CONWAY — A late goal by the Conway Wampus Cats clipped the Bryant Hornets, 2-1, in a 7A-Central Conference match on Tuesday night.

The Hornets, making a bid to pull even with the Cats in the league standings, fell behind 1-0 in the first half on a goal by Parker Apicella. But they tied it early in the second half on a goal from Alberto Rodarte. Dawson Oakley got the assist.

“We came out flat in the first half and went down 1-0 off of a turnover at midfield,” said Bryant head coach Richard Friday. “We came back in the second half, but we conceded with two minutes left.

“It was disappointing,” he allowed. “We are better technically that the teams we play. We just don’t have the fight. It’s something we need to fix.”

Conway’s Ancelmo Orellana scored the game-winning goal.

The loss was the Hornets’ second in the last three matches, both to teams (Cabot and Conway) who came into Tuesday’s matches tied with Fort Smith Northside for first place in the 7A-Central.

Bryant hosts Northside on Thursday.