Coach lauds the work of Bethel boys track team at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade track team of Bethel Middle School had eight first-place finishes and the seventh-grade won one event at the Sheridan Middle School Invitational on Monday.

“Overall, we had a great meet, considering being hampered by the injury bug as of late,” commented Bethel coach Colton Bond. “A few of our second-place finishes were very narrow and we have guys stepping up each week. Our 4×800 team has stayed consistent and has not lost a meet all year.

“With (Liam) Babbitt out, we went to the next man up and ran a relay best of 9:42,” he noted. “These young men are starting to come into form and it is great to see them excel.

“Our hurdler combo of Blake Everett and Blake Snyder each garnered a first-place finish in the 110 hurdles while Everett ran a PR in the 300 hurdles resulting in a first-place finish,” the coach said. “(Taj) Van Tassel still is Van Tassel and he is going to give you everything he has; however, he has never been pushed until this meet. I have been waiting on someone to push him just to see how fast he will go. He is, for sure, a ‘we’ not a ‘me’ guy as he is constantly finding ways to make our relay teams better, then focuses on one race, the 400. He has such a smooth stride and high cruising speed that he is hard to catch. He had a first-place finish in the 400 and was on both first-place relay teams.

“Jacob Karp and Michael Rivera both stepped up with personal records in the 400, winning each heat they entered,” said Bond. “We ended the night on a great note as our 4×400 team rebounded after a second-place finish last week. I had to put Everett in the mix after Rivera was having some hamstring issues. Van Tassel got us on a great journey as he clipped a 53-second split in the opening leg. Karp got pushed but ran away in the final 20 meters, Shepard pulled away to about a 50-meter lead, then Everett brought it home with a convincing victory.

“I could not be prouder of our eighth-grade group,” he said. “They are constantly looking for ways to improve and find ways to help the team get better.”

Xaylen Curenton accounted for the lone first-place finish for the seventh-grade team. He won the 100 meters in 12.36.

“Our seventh-grade group is getting better each week and our finishes have been improving,” said Bond. “I have no doubt they are going to be a great group next year. We are putting the building blocks together and it has been a pleasure to coach these student athletes.”

The coach announced that the Subway Student-Athletes of the Week are Everett in the eighth grade and Curtenton in the seventh grade.

“Everett was our iron man of the week as he competed in multiple events and excelled,” Bone said. “I foresee a very bright future for this young man as he has always had the mentality of being a true definition of a Bryant ‘Blue Collar’ athlete. He shows up every day with the sandwich in the lunch pale, as they say it, and always does a great job. He is a great teammate and his peers look up to his leadership.

“Curenton is a late transfer from North Little Rock, however he has been a thrill to be around,” said the coach. “He is one of the most respectful student-athletes I have had the pleasure of coaching and always asks the right questions on how to improve his craft. I expect big things from this young man in the future and with the off-season football weight program the sky is the limit for him.”

Here are the results from Monday:

8th Grade

Long Jump

3rd Place- Blake Everett 16′ 7″

Shot Put

3rd Place- Fabian Torres

Discus

6th Place- Caden Hope 95′

High Jump

5th Place- Layton Dickerson

4×800

1st Place- Jacob Karp, Taj Van Tassel, Drew MacIntire, Jaxon Holt- 9:42

4th Place- Dillon Hoover, Cameron Apel, Jackson Meshell, Will Taylor 10:18

110 Hurdles

1st Place- Blake Everett- 16.81

1st Place- Blake Snyder-16.82

6th Place- Logan White

6th Place- Deyvon Brewer

8th Place- David Corballis

100

2nd Place- Fabian Torres

3rd Place- Carson Burnett

4th Place- Andrew Steuve

4th Place- Layton Dickerson

6th Place- Julian Smith

8th Place- Mason Butler

1600

4th Place- Jackson Meshell- 5:38

5th Place- Drew MacEntire- 5:39

4×100

3rd Place- Blake Everett, Carson Burnett, Layton Dickerson, Fabian Torres

5th Place- Owen Lee, Carson Matson, Hunter Hagan, Jacob Knowlton

400

1st Place- Taj Van Tassel- 58.06

1st Place- Jacob Karp- 63.00

1st Place- Michael Rivera- 64.00

3rd Place- Gage Shepard

5th Place- Braxton Praither

8th Place- Alec Humphreys

300 Hurdles

1st Place- Blake Everett- 46.67

3rd Place- Blake Snyder- 47.53

800

3rd Place- Jaxon Holt 2:25

200

2nd Place- Brandon Gabe

2nd Place- Luis Garcia

4th Place- Layton Dickerson

5th Place- Logan White

7th Place- Mason Butler

4×400

1st Place- Taj Van Tassel, Jacob Karp, Gage Shepard, Blake Everett- 4:04

5th Place- Dillon Hoover, Hayden Upton, Drew MacEntire, Mason Butler

7th Grade

Long Jump

7th Place- James Billingsley

Triple Jump

4th Place- Sebastian Gough

7th Place- Blake Ammons

Discus

7th Place- Hayden Meshell

4×800

4th Place- James Billingsley, Jason Apodaca, George Terry, Gavin Shelby-10:47

100 Hurdles

4th Place- Ethan Skiles

5th Place- Mitchell Elmore

6th Place- Hayden Meshell

6th Place- Hunter Linn

8th Place- Chaney Crosby

100 Meters

1st Place- Xaylen Curenton-12.36

4th Place- Brody Troyer

5th Place- David Vivar

8th Place- Josh Luster

1600

4th Place- George Terry- 5:38

4×100

6th Place- James Billingsley, Caden Stovall, Joshua Luster, Xaylen Curenton

7th Place- Sebastian Gough, Evan Lamb, David Vivar, Jackson Fluger

400

2nd Place- Evan Lamb

4th Place- Aiden Shaw

4th Place- Jackson Fluger

5th Place- Sebastian Gough

5th Place- Blake Ammons

6th Place- Caden Stovall

300 Hurdles

4th Place- Mitchell Elmore

5th Place- Ethan Skiles

800 Meters

5th Place- James Billingsley- 2:44

200 Meters

3rd Place- Xaylen Curenton

4th Place- Brody Troyer

5th Place- David Vivar

8th Place- Carter Moore

4×400 Meters

4th Place- James Billingsley, Cole Shields, George Terry, Hunter Linn

5th Place- Jason Apadoca, Gavin Shelby, Cole Skelley, Caden Stovall