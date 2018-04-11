Bryant-Benton baseball game on radio, streaming; includes Everett’s “Throw for a Sierra”

Tonight’s baseball game between the rival Bryant Hornets and Benton Panthers at Bryant High School Field will be simulcast on Fox Sports Arkansas 93.7 FM as well as by Fidelity Local 6 at http://www.fidelitycommunications.com/local6/bclive_stream.php?channel=local6a

In addition, the annual the Everett Buick GMC “Throw for a Sierra” will be held before the top of the fourth inning. Fans will have the opportunity to sign up for a chance to throw a baseball from home plate to second base through a target. Three contestants will be drawn for the opportunity to make the throw and win the Sierra truck. They’ll each get two throws.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.