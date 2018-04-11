Bryant-Benton baseball game on radio, streaming; includes Everett’s “Throw for a Sierra”

April 11, 2018 Baseball-High School, Press release

Tonight’s baseball game between the rival Bryant Hornets and Benton Panthers at Bryant High School Field will be simulcast on Fox Sports Arkansas 93.7 FM as well as by Fidelity Local 6 at http://www.fidelitycommunications.com/local6/bclive_stream.php?channel=local6a

In addition, the annual the Everett Buick GMC “Throw for a Sierra” will be held before the top of the fourth inning. Fans will have the opportunity to sign up for a chance to throw a baseball from home plate to second base through a target. Three contestants will be drawn for the opportunity to make the throw and win the Sierra truck. They’ll each get two throws.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Baseball-High School
April 10, 2018
Unearned runs lift Conway past Bryant with share of league lead on the line

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!