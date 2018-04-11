Love Auditorium bricks, sets made available by District

Over the past few weeks, the long-standing Love Auditorium has been demolished to make way for new construction projects on the Bryant High School campus. Bricks from the auditorium are now available for those wanting to commemorate the historic building.

Free souvenir bricks have been set aside at the job site. To access the campus, enter on the north side of Harris Street off Sullivan. (Harris Street is now one way; do not enter from the south.) Drive past the baseball field and around to the construction fencing. Just past the fence, and on the right is a pallet stacked with bricks. Please use caution as this area is an active construction zone.

Stadium seats are also available by calling the Bryant Public Schools Maintenance Department at 847-5640.