Woodson, Villareal-Hurst lead Hornets to second-place finish

SHERIDAN — Diante Woodson and Kaine Villareal-Hurst each won individual events as the Bryant Hornets earned a runner-up finish on Tuesday at the Sheridan Yellowjackets Relays. The Hornets finished with 117 points. Benton won the team championship with 198 points.

Woodson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.95. He was also part of the winning effort in the 4×400 relay team, joining Randy Thomas, J’lun Herron and Logan Kretsch. In the 4×100 relay, Woodson teamed up with Thomas, Braden Williams and MacKenzie Martindale to finish second in 43.79.

Villareal-Hurts won the pole vault, clearing 11’6”.

Other scorers for the Hornets were:

Johnny Wallace in the discus (2nd at 120-9) and shot put (4th in 41-9.25),

Michael Chatmon in the shot put (3rd in 42-4.75) and discus (5th in 115-10),

the 4 x 800 relay team of Nathan White, Henry Ticas, Omar Gaspar, and Brian Sotelo (6th in 10:00.98),

Sam Perryman in the 110 meter hurdles (6th in 17.18) and the 300 meter hurdles (3rd in 43.89),

Randy Thomas in the 100 meter dash (4th in 11.40),

Blake Shields in the 1600 meter run (8th in 5:10.31),

Randy Thomas in the 400 meter dash (3rd in 53.25),

Logan Kretsch in the 800 meter run (4th in 2:03.86),

Josh Nelson in the 800 (6th in 2:06.17),

Jake Dreher in the 800 (7th in 2:09.37),

Braden Williams in the 200 meter dash (6th in 23.58),

Gabe Macchi in the 3200 meter run (3rd in 11:50.74),

Nathan White in the 3200 meter run (4th in 11:53),

and Brian Sotelo in the 3200 meter run (5th in 12:05).

“We had a few very strong performances,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “Diante Woodson is starting to round into form in the 400. We were able to get some meet experience for several of our younger distance runners. We rested some of our other top distance runners for the Lake Hamilton meet. We still have areas we need to improve and we have a few athletes who are still trying to get healthy.”

The Hornets will compete Thursday at the Lake Hamilton Invitational, which was moved up a day because of the threat of severe weather on Friday.