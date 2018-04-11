Lady Hornets hand Conway its second loss of the season

CONWAY — The Conway Lady Cats came into Tuesday’s 7A-Central Conference battle with the Bryant Lady Hornets with a sparkling 11-1 record. The Lady Hornets, meanwhile, were trying to keep their success in a 5-0 win over North Little Rock going forward after back-to-back losses including a 6-1 disappointment at Cabot.

And that’s just what the Lady Hornets did, pinning just the second loss of the season on the Lady Cats, 2-0, on their own pitch.

“The girls came out fired up and looked confident,” said Lady Hornets coach Nicole Inman. “We kept Conway on their heels and, defensively, we played aggressive everywhere. Communication was positive and more effective.

“Once we settled in, we kept possession and continued to push forward, allowing us good opportunities in the first half,” she continued.

The Lady Hornets took a 1-0 lead when Ashton Inman assisted on a goal by Abbie Patton at the 16:13 mark.

“Conway wasn’t finished at the half and pressured us early on,” Inman said of the second half. Once we got settled, we continued to drive the ball, giving us another goal.”

That was scored by Alyssa Fason off an assist from Ashton Inman at the 4:15 mark.

Keeper Addison Funk had six saves in the match.

“I was proud of the girls’ effort and positivity during the game,” said the coach. “All the players impacted the game and gave us a chance to succeed.”

Now 9-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play, the Lady Hornets welcome the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears to Bryant Stadium on Thursday night.