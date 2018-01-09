Late push gets Panthers past Blue Hornets in eighth grade battle

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

With three minutes left to play, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School trailed the rival Benton Panthers eighth grade team 42-41. They’d fought back from a 9-point deficit late in the third quarter.

But they never were able to get in front of the Panthers down the stretch. Benton closed out a 49-43 win with a 7-2 surge at the end.

Andre Lane scored 22 points to lead Benton. Bethel’s Dee Sanders had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Jaylen Williams added 14 points on 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc.

Between the teams, there were 14 3’s, including eight by the Panthers.

The loss came on the heels of a 50-41 win over the Sheridan Stingers on Saturday for the Hornets, who are now 5-7 going into a game at North Little Rock Gold on Thursday.

The game was back-and-forth early. Bethel’s first 9 points came on 3’s by Williams. The third one snapped a 6-6 tie.

Benton led 13-11 but Sanders drove for a basket and, after two free throws for Benton evened it up, Jefferson Calicott nailed a triple to give the Hornets a 16-13 lead.

Before Bryant Blue could score in the second quarter, however, Lane scored 7 points and, after Sanders got the Hornets on the board with a pair at the line, Benton scored the next 5 points including a 3 from Lane.

Williams hit his fourth 3 with :57 left in the half. Lane hit a free throw then Sanders drove for a basket. Benton’s lead was 26-23 at the midpoint.

Lane hit a driving jumper to start the second half but Isaac Devine drained a triple from the corner and Zach Foote made a steal and two free throws to even the game at 28.

After a Benton 3, Brooks Edmonson hit a free throw and Williams drove for a basket and a 31-31 tie.

A consecutive trio of 3’s by the Panthers at that point created their 9-point advantage, the largest of the game. With :05.1 showing, Sanders was fouled and connected on his first free throw. On the second shot, Devine hustled after the rebound and, on an alley-oop pass from out of bounds, Sanders scored again to trim the margin to 40-34.

To start the fourth quarter, Bethel’s Daniel Taylor bombed in a 3 and, a minute later, Edmonson scored and the Hornets were within 40-39.

Benton scored but Sanders’ layup got it back to 42-41 with 3:05 left.

That’s when the Panthers began their closing surge. Before the Hornets could score again, it was 47-41. Sanders interrupted the run but Lane closed out the win with :31 left.

PANTHERS 49, HORNETS 43

Eighth grade

Score by quarters

Benton 13 13 14 9 — 49

Bryant Blue 16 7 11 9 — 43

PANTHERS 49

Bradley 0-3 0-2 0, Lane 9-15 1-6 22, Harrison 5-10 0-0 14, Williamson 1-4 0-0 2, Trapp 3-6 0-0 6, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Cobb 1-1 0-2 2, Burles 1-1 0-0 3, Snellings 0-0 0-0 0, Ginther 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-40 (50%) 1-10 (10%) 49.

HORNETS 43

Foote 0-5 2-2 2, Devine 1-4 0-0 3, Sanders 5-13 5-6 15, Williams 5-11 0-0 14, Edmonson 1-2 1-2 3, Blackmon 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Calicott 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 14-37 (38%) 8-10 (80%) 43.

Three-point field goals: Bryant Blue 6-11 (Williams 4-8, Calicott 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Foote 0-1), Benton 8-16 (Harrison 4-8, Lane 3-6, Burles 1-1, Bradley 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant Blue 20, Benton 11. Rebounds: Bryant Blue 11-17 (Sanders 3-7 10, Devine 5-2 7, Edmonson 2-4 6, Foote 1-2 3, Miller 0-1 1, team 0-1 1), Benton 4-14 (Trapp 4-6 10, Lane 0-3 3, Williamson 0-2 2, Simmons 0-1, team 0-2 2). Team fouls: Bryant Blue 6, Benton 9.





