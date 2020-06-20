Late rally upends 15U Sox’ hopes of a split on Friday

PRAIRIE GROVE — The Bryant Black Sox 15U Junior American Legion team appeared to be headed for a split of their first two pool play games at the annual Chad Wolff Classic on Friday. Though they had a close game going against the Prospects Red 15U team of St. Louis in their opener, an eight-run fourth by Red blew it open as the Sox absorbed a 10-0 loss. In the nightcap, Bryant had an 11-7 lead after four innings only to have Perfect Timing Red 15U of Rogers rally for five runs in the bottom of the fifth for a shocking walk-off win, 12-11.

The Sox return to action on Saturday. At 2:30 p.m., they take on the Arkansas Prospects of Sherwood. At 4:45, they’ll take on the Oklahoma Lynx of Tulsa. Both games will be played at Shiloh Christian High School.

Perfect Timing 12, Bryant 11

The Sox appeared to take control of a 4-4 contest with a seven-run eruption in the top of the fourth. But PT rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning and five in the fifth to walk it off.

Bryant used eight hits to take advantage of 11 walks. But a trio of Sox pitchers, Lakin Woods, Hunter Holt and Clay Crawford combined to walk 10. Bryant committed five errors and Perfect Timing had seven hits.

Grant Dunbar, Aden Palmer and Holt each had two hits. Holt and Palmer drove in three apiece.

The Sox took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Dunbar walked and, with one down, so did Holt. With two away, Palmer drove both home with a double.

Walks to Matt Griffe and Mason Butler had the Sox thinking about more but a strikeout ended the inning.

A double and a single to start the bottom of the first got PT on the board. Woods kept it 2-1 by fanning the next two and getting the third out on a grounder to Luke Bickerstaff at short.

The Sox doubled up with two more in the top of the second. Luis Hernandez led off with a walk and Bickerstaff sacrificed him to second. Dunbar singled to put runners at the corner. Dunbar stole second then Holt singled to chase both home.

After Perfect Timing scratched out another run in the bottom of the second to make it 4-2, a two-run third tied the game.

Bryant’s big inning followed, starting with five consecutive walks. Holt’s single made it 7-4 then two scored on Kemp’s sacrifice fly to center. Palmer singled to make it 10-4 and, with two down, Butler drew a walk and Brower singled in a run to cap the blitz.

PT whittled two runs off the lead in the bottom of the fourth, aided by a pair of walks and an error.

Dunbar and Reid Catton had two-out singled in the top of the fifth, but both were stranded.

Six walks and three singles produced the Perfect Timing rally that provided the winning margin.

Prospects Red 10, Bryant 0

The Sox were limited to singles by Dunbar and Carson Kemp. That wasn’t enough to take advantage of five walks and two Prospects’ errors.

Dunbar, Tucker Dunn and Gage Horn pitched for the Sox who committed four errors in the game.

The first run was the result of a walk, a stolen base, an errant throw and a groundout in the bottom of the first.

Bryant’s best threat came in the top of the third when, with one out, Catton walked, Dunbar singled him to third and Horn drew a free pass. A doubleplay followed, however, to spoil the Sox’ bid.

The Prospects made it 2-0 with a run on an error and a single with two away in the bottom of the third.

Kemp’s single and a walk to Griffe had the Sox hoping to get even in the top of the fourth but both were stranded.

The bottom of the fourth just would not end for Bryant. Six hits including a double were key to the outburst. A walk, a hit batsman and an error played into as well.