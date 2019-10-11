League-leading Lady Mavs sweep Lady Hornets

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets, coming off their first 6A-Central Conference victory on Tuesday, made the long journey to Fort Smith to take on the league-leading Lady Mavericks on Thursday night. It was a tough turnaround and the Lady Hornets were swept in three sets, 17-25, 14-25, 16-25.

Bryant is scheduled to play in a tournament in Conway this Saturday. They’ll return to conference play on Tuesday at home against Cabot.

The Lady Hornets had 18 kills to Southside’s 42. Madelyn Hoskins led Bryant with seven. Ella Reynolds and Sammy Jo Ferguson had four each. Truli Bates contributed three solo blocks. Shaylee Carver had 10 assists, Hernandez eight.

Bryant had four aces at the service line, two by Reynolds. Jaiyah Jackson led the team with eight digs. Reynolds and Hernandez finished with six each.