Pine Bluff hands first loss to Bryant White eighth-graders

October 11, 2019 Football

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here; photos also courtesy of Adam Settle

James Martin looks for some running room as Conlee Billingsley (58) blocks. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade football team from Bryant Junior High absorbed their first loss of the season on Thursday night at the hands of the Pine Bluff eighth grade team, 30-14, at Bryant Stadium.

The White Hornets are now 3-1 going into next Thursday’s showdown against Bryant Blue in the annual Hornet Bowl.

“It was a tough loss, but we are proud of our effort,” said Hornets coach Russell Wortham. “We will need to execute better next week as we go into the Hornet Bowl. We will need a good week of practice as we prepare. It will be a good game to prepare for.”

The Hornets’ points came on a 4-yard touchdown run by James Martin. Gary Rideout ran in the two-point conversion.

Later, Mytorian Singleton threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaeden Wilson. A try for two failed.

Tate Settle (65) and Justin Reese (56) pursue a Pine Bluff runner. (Photo courtesy of Adam Settle)
Gary Rideout (1) looks for an open receiver with protection from James Martin (14). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Tate Settle (65) and Mytorian Singleton (3) signal that Bryant White has recovered a fumble. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Mytorian Singleton turns upfield around a Pine Bluff defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

