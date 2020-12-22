Ledbetter named Offensive Player of the Year by Farm Bureau

LITTLE ROCK – Bryant senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter has been named the 7A/6A Offensive Player of the Year as part of the 2020 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.
While leading the Hornets to their third consecutive 7A State championship and a 13-0 record, Ledbetter passed for 3,086 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was 173 of 269 (64%) with just five interceptions. He rushed for another 181 yards and two scores.
The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selected three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families were invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards, held virtually for the first time this year Monday night.
Mack Wallace, Vice President of Sales for Farm Bureau Insurance in Arkansas said: “Farm Bureau Insurance wants to congratulate the 15award winners on their terrific performance this season. All 45 finalists should be proud of what they were able to accomplish in this unusual 2020 football season. As always, Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”
Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 70 years.
7A/6A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (winner in CAPS)
AUSTIN LEDBETTER, BRYANT
Bryce Bohanon, Conway
Hayden Schrader, Bryant
7A/6A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
COLE JOYCE, BENTONVILLE
Jordan Hanna, Greenwood
Noah Perry, Little Rock Catholic
7A/6A COACH OF THE YEAR
CHRIS YOUNG, GREENWOOD
Chris Hill, Sylvan Hills
Buck James, Bryant
5A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
COOPER WHITE, PULASKI ACADEMY
Torie Blair, Texarkana
Marterious Ross, Wynne
5A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
FUTA SHINKAWA, PULASKI ACADEMY
Corey Platt, Little Rock Christian
Kam Robinson, White Hall
5A COACH OF THE YEAR
KEVIN KELLEY, PULASKI ACADEMY
Eric Cohu, LR Christian
Van Paschal, Wynne
4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CAM WIEDEMANN, SHILOH CHRISTIAN
Hunter Smith, Joe T. Robinson
Buster Thomas, Arkadelphia
4A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KAM TURNER, RIVERCREST
Keystan Durning, Ozark
James Jordan, Joe T. Robinson
4A COACH OF THE YEAR
JEFF CONAWAY, SHILOH CHRISTIAN
Johnny Fleming, Rivercrest
Josh Price, Stuttgart
3A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CADEN SIPE, HARDING ACADEMY
Jett Dennis, Greenland
Jordan Owens, McGehee
3A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TY DUGGER, HARDING ACADEMY
Jacobi Nolen, Prescott
Justin Wilson, Prescott
3A COACH OF THE YEAR
MARCUS HADDOCK, MCGEHEE
Neil Evans, Harding Academy
Tom Sears, Hoxie
2A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JAHEIM BROWN, FORDYCE
Jaxson Carter, Poyen
Jameson Threadgill, Gurdon
2A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JOSH HARRINGTON, FORDYCE
Armando Harper, Gurdon
Chris Haywood, Foreman
2A COACH OF THE YEAR
B.J. PASCHAL, DES ARC
Tim Rodgers, Fordyce
Luke Starks, Bigelow