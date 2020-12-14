Ledbetter, Schrader, James are finalists for Farm Bureau Awards

LITTLE ROCK – Farm Bureau Insurance is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2020 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.
The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards, being held virtually for the first time this year. All are welcome to watch the event live at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21 on hootens.com.
Mack Wallace, Vice President of Sales for Farm Bureau Insurance in Arkansas said: “The student-athletes and coaches being honored here are some of the best from all around our great state. As the title sponsor of this event, Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to play a part in recognizing their accomplishments.”
Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 70 years.
7A/6A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryce Bohanon, Conway
Austin Ledbetter, Bryant
Hayden Schrader, Bryant
7A/6A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jordan Hanna, Greenwood
Cole Joyce, Bentonville
Noah Perry, Little Rock Catholic
7A/6A COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Hill, Sylvan Hills
Buck James, Bryant
Chris Young, Greenwood
5A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Torie Blair, Texarkana
Marterious Ross, Wynne
Cooper White, Pulaski Academy
5A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Corey Platt, Little Rock Christian
Kam Robinson, White Hall
Futa Shinkawa, Pulaski Academy
5A COACH OF THE YEAR
Eric Cohu, LR Christian
Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy
Van Paschal, Wynne
4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hunter Smith, Joe T. Robinson
Buster Thomas, Arkadelphia
Cam Wiedemann, Shiloh Christian
4A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Keystan Durning, Ozark
James Jordan, Joe T. Robinson
Kam Turner, Rivercrest
4A COACH OF THE YEAR
Jeff Conaway, Shiloh Christian
Johnny Fleming, Rivercrest
Josh Price, Stuttgart
3A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jett Dennis, Greenland
Jordan Owens, McGehee
Caden Sipe, Harding Academy
3A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ty Dugger, Harding Academy
Jacobi Nolen, Prescott
Justin Wilson, Prescott
3A COACH OF THE YEAR
Neil Evans, Harding Academy
Marcus Haddock, McGehee
Tom Sears, Hoxie
2A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jaheim Brown, Fordyce
Jaxson Carter, Poyen
Jameson Threadgill, Gurdon
2A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Armando Harper, Gurdon
Josh Harrington, Fordyce
Chris Haywood, Foreman
2A COACH OF THE YEAR
B.J. Paschal, Des Arc
Tim Rodgers, Fordyce
Luke Starks, Bigelow