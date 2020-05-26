May 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lee, Dupree make three scratch runs hold up in Everett Sox’s win over Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

The Bryant Everett Buick GMC Black Sox Junior American Legion team scratched out three runs[more] in the bottom of the second and pitchers Evan Lee and Devin Dupree made it stand up for a 3-1 win over the Cabot Junior team in the season debut for both teams Friday night.

The game opened pool play in the second annual Ryan White Memorial Tournament, sponsored by Hot Springs Lakeside, where half of the pool games are being played while the other half is contested at Bryant High School Field. Bracket play will be held at Lakeside on Monday after more pool action at both locations today.

Everett is set to play at noon against the Pangburn AA team then again on Sunday at 2 p.m., against the Texarkana Junior squad. Cabot takes on Pine Bluff National Bank AA today at 2:30 then the Texarkana Junior team on Sunday at 7.

Lee, Bryant’s lefty starter, held Cabot without a hit until the fourth. He retired the first seven batters in row before issuing a pair of walks with one out in the third. But he got out of the inning with consecutive strikeouts.

Chris Odom broke up the no-hitter with a solid single to center with one down in the fourth. A walk to Gavin Tillery followed but, again, Lee worked through it to extend the shutout.

Over 4 2/3 innings, he fanned eight, walked five and allowed just that one hit. The lefty retired the first two in the fifth before issuing a walk. He appeared to be out of the inning when he struck out Cabot’s Johnathan Latture on a ball in the dirt but an errant throw to first allowed Latture to reach safely. And when the next batter Adam Hicks woaked on four straight, Lee gave way to Dupree.

Odom laced a drive to right that looked like it might go for extra bases. But Dalton Holt made a spectacular catch to end the inning with the bases still full and Bryant’s 3-0 lead intact.

Tillery, also a lefty, proved to be tough for the Sox as well. In the second, however, Brandan Warner beat out an infield single to break the ice. He then swiped second. Harrison Dale followed with a slow roller to third. He beat it out for a hit and when Hicks’ rushed throw to first was wild, Warner scored the game’s first run.

With Dale at second, Connor Tatum legged out an infield hit on a slow roller to second. Tatum started to steal second and drew a throw. Dale broke from third and beat the relay to the plate to make it 2-0.

Tatum made it to third when Bailey Bowers laced a single to right. Jordan Gentry then supplied a sacrifice fly to get Tatum home with the third tally. An ill-advised throw to the plate allowed Bowers to get into scoring position and the next batter Drew Tipton made a bid to send him home with a lined shot up the middle. But Tillery somehow speared it to end the inning.

The Sox made a bid to add on in the third when Holt blooped a single to right. Lee followed with a shot to second that Cabot’s Clay Spafford kicked. But the ricochet was within reach of Dylan Bowers at short, who grabbed it as he touched second then relayed to first in time for an eye-popping doubleplay.

That proved to be a big play when Blake Patterson laced a liner down the right-field line for a double. He would be stranded.

Tillery would go on to pitch around a lead-off error in the fifth that allowed Dupree to reach, and a lead-off single by Lee in the sixth.

Cabot got on the board in the top of the sixth when Tyler Tucker doubled, Dalton Hurst beat out an infield hit and, with two down, Dylan Bowers singled to shallow center for the RBI.

With the bases still full, Dupree got Latture to bounce to Warner at third to end the inning.

But Cabot made some noise in the top of the seventh as well. Dupree had retired the first two batters of the inning before Tillery kept his team alive by slapping a single to left. After a wild pitch allowed him to take second, Tucker beat out an infield hit to put runners at the corners and bring up the potential go-ahead run in Hurst.

But Dupree induced a grounder to Tatum at short to bring the contest to a conclusion.

BRYANT EVERETT BUICK GMC BLACK SOX 3, CABOT 1

Junior American Legion

Cabot ab r h bi Black Sox ab r h bi

D.Bowers 3 0 1 1 Tipton, cf-2b 3 0 0 0

Latture, cf 4 0 0 0 Holt, rf 3 0 1 0

Hicks, 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 Lee, p-cf 3 0 1 1

Odom, c4010Patterson, 1b3010

Tillery, p3010Warner, 3b3110

Sullivan, rf 1 0 0 0 Dale, lf 2 1 1 0

Tucker, rf 3 1 2 1 Tatum, ss 2 1 1 0

Hurst, 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Bowers, c 2 0 1 0

Null, lf 0 0 0 0 Gentry, 2b 0 0 0 1

Jones, ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Dupree, p 1 0 0 0

Spafford, 2b1000

Gilbert, ph0000

Totals28161Totals22371

Cabot 000 001 0 — 1

Bryant 030 000 x — 3

E—Hicks, Tucker, B.Bowers, D.Bowers. LOB—Cabot 12, Bryant 2. DP—Cabot 3. 2B—Patterson, Tucker. SB—Warner, Dale, Tatum, Hurst, Tucker. SF—Gentry.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Cabot

Tillery (L) 6 3 1 7 0 4

Bryant

Lee (W) 4.2 0 0 1 5 8

Dupree (S) 2.1 1 1 5 0 1

HBP—Gilbert (by Dupree). WP—Dupree.