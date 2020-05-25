May 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Post-season honors announced for diamond Hornets

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation and Kevin Nagle. For more, go here and here.

Tyler Brown, Landon Pickett and Jordan Taylor of the Bryant Hornets baseball team have been[more] named to the Class 7A All-State team by the coaches of the 7A/6A-Central Conference as part of the post-season awards announced today. In addition, Taylor and Caleb Milam have been named to the Class 7A all-State Tournament team for their play during the Hornets’ run to second straight State championship game appearance. Brown, Milam, Pickett and Taylor were also named all-conference along with Chris Joiner, Evan Jobe and Dylan Cross. The Hornets captured their third straight Central Conference championship this season.