March 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Lewis, Hood lead Bryant to close second at home meet

For openers, Bryant Lady Hornets’ track stars Jadyn Lewis and Haley Hood turned in State qualifying times while earning first-place finishes at the annual Hornet Relays at Bryant Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lewis accumulated 30 points and Hood, who has signed with Ole Miss, added 22 as the Lady Hornets finished second only to Conway in the 23-team meet.

Lewis won the 400-meter dash in a time of 58.67, the only runner to finish in under 1:01. It qualified her for State. She also missed qualifying in the 100-meter dash by just .02 of a second, finishing third in 12.60.

Hood qualified with her 46.27 in the 300 hurdles. She was the lone runner to break 50 seconds.

Lewis added a third-place finish in the long jump at 16’10” and took third in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 26.44.

Hood contributed fourth-place finishes in the high jump, clearing 5’0”, and the 100 hurdles, turning in a clocking of 16.13.

The duo also contributed legs to the second-place 4×400 relay team. With Bree Hood and Tziyah Fisher, they finished in 4:20.26, just off the pace of Conway’s quartet, which won in 4:15.36.

Senior Hannah Shelby ran 12:30.18 to finish fourth in the 3200. The Lady Hornets also picked up fourth-place points in the 4×800 with Shelby combining with Bree Hood, Lauren Hart and Flora Noble on a 10:49.22.

In the 4×100, Daelyn Young, Ti Foote, Zeia Robinson and Fisher combined on a 51.80 to garner fifth place. Robinson was also seventh in the 400 in 1:04.03.

In the throwing events, Kaycee White scored in both the discus and the shot. Her discus toss went 90’8” to earn fifth place. Sarah Clemmons was sixth with a fling of 90’4”. White’s throw of 31’2.5” picked up sixth in the shot.

“I thought our girls did a great job competing tonight, especially since it is so early in the season,” said Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook, who was honored before the meet with a plaque presentation marking his retirement after this his 36th year of coaching. “Jadyn and Haley both had outstanding performances and Hannah Shelby did a good job in the 3200-meter run. Kaycee White had good performances in the shot and discus.”

The Lady Hornets will return to competition on the Tuesday after Spring Break. The Panther Relays in Cabot are set for March 29.

“I’m excited for what is to come later this spring,” Westbrook said. “It looks like there is a showdown brewing between us and Conway for the conference championship at the end of April. We have a very talented group of freshman that we will move up for that meet, so we will be looking for them to provide a huge boost that will close the gap on Conway.”