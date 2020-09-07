September 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lightning brings early end to Friday night football once again
EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).
Photos by Rick Nation
The stands were emptied at Bryant Stadium for the second week in a row when lightning strikes in[more] the area forced the suspension of play with the Hornets leading the Little Rock Central Tigers 28-7 at the half. A thunderstorm with lightning that lit up the skies consistently and heavy rain resulted in the cancellation of the second half with the Hornets declared the winner. Below, game officials meet with, from left, Bryant superintendent Randy Rutherford, Bryant head football coach Paul Calley (squatting), Central coach Ellis Register and Bryant athletic director Mike Lee.