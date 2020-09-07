September 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Hornets second in stifling heat at Bob Gravett Invitational

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jason Majors

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant Hornets braved the sweltering heat to earn a second-place finish in Ouachita Baptist University’s annual Bob Gravett Invitational cross country meet on Saturday. The Hornets scored a total of 52 points to finish behind Lake Hamilton (37 points).

Maumelle (third with 100 points), Conway (fourth with 131 points), and Little Rock Christian (fifth with 138 point) rounded out the top five teams. A total of 16 teams and 193 runners completed the 5k (3.1 mile) race.

Charlie Terry was the first Hornet across the line, earning a fourth-place finish with a time of 17:09. Ben Majors (eighth in 17:46), Clifton Hampton (11th in 18:18), Nathan Stewart (13th in 18:22), Dru Wen (16th in 18:36), Justice Pryor (21st in 18:47), and Nicholas Schmidt (23rd in 18:52) rounded out the Hornets’ top seven finishers.

“We gave a great effort under horrible conditions,” Oury stated. “It was dangerously hot by the time the senior high boys’ race began, so my main concern was getting everyone through the race safely.

“The guys did a good job of staying in the shade and staying hydrated before the race,” he noted. “We had a conservative race strategy and Lake Hamilton opened up a big lead on us and was able to hang on. Charley Terry and Ben Majors both ran very smart races and moved up in the second half of the race, as did Clifton Hampton and Nathan Stewart.

“We will have to recover from today and get ready for the Hornet Invitational Thursday in Bishop Park,” the coach said. “We can learn from today’s meet, but I’m not sure if I got a true indication of where we are, given the extreme conditions. Hopefully, we can have some more conducive weather this Thursday.”