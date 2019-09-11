Little Rock Central netters pin league loss on Bryant

LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock Central Tigers tennis team earned a 6A-Central Conference victory by sweeping eight varsity matches against the Bryant Hornets on Tuesday.

In the varsity singles matches, Central’s Jake Maxson prevailed over Jalen Dinstbeir, 8-2, and Deniz Vural defeated Bryant’s Codi Kirby, 8-1.

For the girls, Central’s Eleanor Burks topped Kate Keith, 8-1, at number one, and Jelani Jones downed Bryant’s Adrienne Shelton, 8-0.

In doubles matches, Bryant’s Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier fell, 1-8, to Olivia Van Deventer and Phoebe Raborn. At number two, Megan Brown and Janie Ray lost 2-8 to Central’s Bailey Amberg and Anjana Patel.

For the boys, Bryant’s Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo fell 0-8 to Phillip Abston and Zandy Djurica while Caleb Greiner and Connor Martin lost 0-8 to Central’s Stefan Tudoreanu and Ben Heflin.

Bryant hosts Fort Smith Southside on Thursday.

