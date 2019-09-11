Little Rock Central netters pin league loss on Bryant

September 11, 2019 Tennis
Codi Kirby

LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock Central Tigers tennis team earned a 6A-Central Conference victory by sweeping eight varsity matches against the Bryant Hornets on Tuesday.

In the varsity singles matches, Central’s Jake Maxson prevailed over Jalen Dinstbeir, 8-2, and Deniz Vural defeated Bryant’s Codi Kirby, 8-1. 

For the girls, Central’s Eleanor Burks topped Kate Keith, 8-1, at number one, and Jelani Jones downed Bryant’s Adrienne Shelton, 8-0.

In doubles matches, Bryant’s Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier fell, 1-8, to Olivia Van Deventer and Phoebe Raborn. At number two, Megan Brown and Janie Ray lost 2-8 to Central’s Bailey Amberg and Anjana Patel.

For the boys, Bryant’s Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo fell 0-8 to Phillip Abston and Zandy Djurica while Caleb Greiner and Connor Martin lost 0-8 to Central’s Stefan Tudoreanu and Ben Heflin.

Bryant hosts Fort Smith Southside on Thursday.

Megan Brown
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

