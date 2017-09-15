Little Rock Central prevails in league tennis match with Bryant

LITTLE ROCK — The struggles of the Bryant High School tennis team in 7A-Central Conference play continued on Thursday as they lost seven of eight league matches against Little Rock Central.

The lone league win was by forfeit as the No. 2 girls singles match went uncontested to Bryant’s Isabel Van Dorth. The Lady Hornets doubles team of Van Dorth and Abbie Johnson also won in the non-conference No. 3 slot.

At No. 1 singles, Johnson was topped by Central’s Eleanor Burks. In No. 1 doubles, Bryant’s Haylee Scott and Ainsley Hart absorbed a 4-8 loss to Olivia Van Deventer and Micah Meghreblian. At No. 2 doubles, Megan Sisco and Hannah Henderson were defeated by Central’s Maggie Emerson and Bailey Armberg.

In the boys competition, Central swept seven matches. In league games, Andrew Maxson knocked off Bryant’s Blake Cunningham, 8-2, and Lance Jones won 8-0 over Broc Ingold. In doubles, the No. 1 match went to Phillip Abston and Zandy Djurica 8-0 over Coby Greiner and Jalen Dinstbier while No. 2 duo Jakob Mueller and Ben Heflin prevailed 8-1 over Cade Dupree and Logan Catton.

In other matches, Central’s Deniz Vural won 6-0 over Eric Erdmann. Lance Jones and Nischal Thota captured the No. 3 doubles match, 8-1 over Codi Kirby and Drew Upton and, at No. 4, Mueller and Vural won 8-0 over Donte Baker and Ethan Blackford.

Bryant continues league play on Monday, Sept. 25, when it hosts Fort Smith Southside and Cabot at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock.