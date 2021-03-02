March 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2001

Hornets sweep matches at Longhills, Glenwood

The Bryant Hornets golf team had four players post sub-40 rounds Thursday, March 1, as they captured team honors in a four-team match at Longhills Golf Club.

On Tuesday, March 6, three players carded round under 40 at Glenwood as the Hornets topped two other teams.

Junior Marshall Bettony’s round of 35 was good for individual medalist honors on Thursday, edging teammate Bradley Burrows by one stroke. A trio of Benton players, Ryan Green, Dustin Hamm and Scott Gottlieb, tied for third.

The Hornets finished with a team total of 149, three strokes better than Benton. Watson Chapel finished at 192 and Mayflower with a 194.

Seniors Blake Pennington and Dallis Clark each carded 39’s while John Bragg turned in a 41 for the Hornets.

On Tuesday, Bettoney was again medalist with a round of 36. Bragg carded a 38 and Clark a 39 with Blake Pennington rounding out the scoring quartet with a 40.

The Hornets’ composite was 153, besting Lake Hamilton by four strokes and Benton by five.

“We don’t play the (Glenwood) course very often,” noted Bryant head coach Joe Calhoun. “Only a couple of our guys had ever been on it. It’s a tight course but we played pretty well. I was pretty pleased with those scores.”

On Thursday, March 8, the Hornets were scheduled to play at Sheridan in a four-team match on the nine-hole course that will play host to the AAAAA-South Conference match Apr. 16-17.



