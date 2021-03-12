March 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

Lady Hornets earn Invitational crown

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets shut out three opponents on their way to the championship of the Bryant Invitational Tournament last week. In doing so, they extended a streak to five consecutive games without allowing a goal.

The Lady Hornets improved to 7-1 overall this season. It’s been since their lone loss of the season, a 4-0 setback at Little Rock Central on Feb. 29, that anyone has been able to score against them.

The girls opened the tournament on Thursday with an 8-0 romp over the North Pulaski Lady Falcons. On Saturday, they handed the Hot Springs Lady Trojans a 5-0 defeat, setting up the championship showdown against Hot Springs Lakeside that afternoon. The Lady Hornets prevailed 3-0.

For their efforts, Bryant’s Ashlee Mantooth, Laura Bunten, Natalie Ray and Amber Wells were named to the all-tournament team.

In the title game, the Lady Hornets broke out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Bryant goalie Amy Teeter had one save as the Lady Hornets’ offense helped the defense by attacking the goal. Despite three saves by Lakeside’s Kate Murphy on a pair of attempts by Mantooth and another by Wells, the Lady Hornets grabbed the lead. Katie Powell and Bunten each had a goal.

In the second half, Lakeside put some more pressure on Teeter but she came through with three saves.

Shannon Baker added a goal to give Bryant its 3-0 lead.

In the win over Hot Springs, the Lady Hornets put Lady Trojan goalie Kristen Brady under the gun often in the early going. Brady was able to come up with five or six saves, but the barrage also produced three goals by Mantooth with the third coming off a nice assist from Powell. Mantooth added a fourth on a direct kick.

Baker added another second-half goal to cap the scoring.

In the opening win over North Pulaski’s first-year team, Mantooth produced three first-half goals, the last off a nice feed from Bunten. Later, Bunten added a goal to make it 4-0.

In the second half, the Lady Falcons’ sophomore goalie Janae Jones fended off three Bryant attacks on the goal but Tina Robinson, J-Lynn Elmore and Kim Harris got shots past her for goals that extended the lead.

The Lady Hornets were set to host Camden Fairview on Tuesday, then El Dorado on Monday to close out their pre-Spring Break schedule.



