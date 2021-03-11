March 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Tennis teams top Conway

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant tennis teams each took three of five matches to get the best of their counterparts at Conway on Tuesday, March 11.

The Hornets won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles, while the Lady Hornets captured Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches and the No. 1 doubles dual.

For the Hornets, senior Kevin Teeter needed a tiebreaker which he won 7-5 to defeat Whit Concanower 9-8 in the top singles match. No. 3 win was posted by Ryan Hamilton who also won a tiebreaker 7-5 to notch a 9-8 win over Jordan Isom.

Hamilton then teamed with Dylan Meeker for an 8-5 win over Aaron Flanagan and Julius Franz.

The Hornets’ David Cherry was edged by Conway’s Matt Schnarr 5-8 at No. 2 singles. Jake Farque and Seth Porter took Conway’s Brent Spangler and Austin French to a tiebreaker but lost it 8-6 to come up on the short end of an 8-9 match.

For the girls, Amanda Story took a 7-5 tiebreaker to top Lauren Alter 9-8 at No. 2 singles. Allison Yarberry had an easier time at No. 3, earning an 8-3 decision over Martha Walcuk.

The doubles team of Hanna Campbell and Autumn Metheny outlasted Natalie Smith and Britney Heath at No. 1 doubles, 9-7.

Conway’s top singles player Blair Cocanower got the best of Bryant’s Helena Lyhme. Conway’s doubles team of Paige Kimbro and Ariella Spencer posted an 8-4 win over Kelsy Palmquist and Elise Norton.

The Bryant teams were scheduled to return to action on Thursday, March 13, against Little Rock McClellan at the Rebsamen Tennis Center.



