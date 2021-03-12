March 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Lady Hornets soccer team off to 4-0 start

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Four wins, four shutouts, four goals — that’s been the winning formula for the Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team through four games this season. On Tuesday, March 11, they ran their record to 4-0 with a 5-0 shutout win over the Sheridan Lady Jackets. The win included four goals in the second half, something the Lady Hornets have done in each of their games.

In their previous outings, the Lady Hornets blanked Texarkana 6-0 after leading 2-0 at the half in their opener on Feb. 18. They were unable to play again until Mar. 4 when they blanked league rival Little Rock Hall 7-0 after leading 3-0 at the half. On Thursday, March 6, it was a 9-0 win over Little Rock Parkview after it was 5-0 at halftime.

“Sheridan has a much improved team over last year when we saw them,” commented Lady Hornets coach Doug Maxwell of the second-year program. “They’re still struggling a litte bit but they played a lot better.”

Freshman Bridgette McPeak scored Bryant’s lone goal in the first half, scoring a breakaway goal down the right side.

“It was a nice little chip shot from about 12 yards out,” Maxwell noted.

McPeak, playing her second game of the season after completing the basketball season for the Bryant Junior High Lady Mustangs, added two more goals in the second half. In addition, Holly Stone and Michelle Dinsmore added goals. Dinsmore, Bryant’s all-State goal keeper, got a chance to play some at middle striker in the game.

“Michelle got the last goal and it came from just a great crossing shot from Gina Andrews from the right side,” Maxwell noted. “It hit her in the left post and she drove it home.”

Sheridan only managed three shots on goal against the Bryant defense. Crystal Shoemake and Melissa Avery worked in the goal for the Lady Hornets in the game.

Parkview couldn’t muster a single shot against the Lady Hornets. Mandi Howell and Lindsey Phillips each had two goals for Bryant. Andrews, McPeak, Stone, Laura Mackey and Jamie Kifer also scored.

“Sarah Bunten had two assists,” Maxwell noted. “Two of the goals were scored off of corner (kicks). Michelle and Laura also had assists.

Phillips, Bryant’s top goal scorer so far as a freshman with 8, had four in the win over Hall.

Defensively, Maxwell pointed to Dinsmore’s goal work.

“Sarah Langley is playing our sweeper again this year,” he added. “She’s was all-State for us last year. As far as defenders, Nina Diggins has been doing a great job for us on the right side as well as Cortney Roach. Holly Stone, who started for us last year, is anchoring the left side.

“The missing link for us last year was really a little experience and some offensive firepower,” Maxwell noted. “That’s surely looking good at this point. We’ll know more after (the next two games).”

The Lady Hornets were set to travel to Searcy on Thursday, March 13, before hosting conference rival Mount St. Mary’s Academy on Friday.

“Those will be two good tests for us,” Maxwell commented.



