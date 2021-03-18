March 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

Hornets overwhelm Cards

The Bryant Hornets’ soccer team closed out its pre-Spring Break schedule by breezing past the Camden Fairview Cardinals 8-0 on Friday, March 17.

Nick Harbert scored three goals and Josh Ault added two as the Hornets improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

Actually, the Hornets didn’t get in the scoring column until about 20 minutes into the match.

“But we were well in control of the situation for almost all of the match,” stated volunteer head coach Bob Williams. “Camden had one good opportunity when a strong clearance of a ball at midfield rebounded off one of their players to another who then had a breakaway opportunity 50 yards from the goal with no Bryant players between him and the goal. But pressure from behind forced him to take a shot from too far out and it was well covered by our keeper.”

Josh Toopes, Josh Williams and Casey Jacuzzi each added goals for the Hornets.

Bryant’s scheduled game against Little Rock J.A. Fair on Friday, March 24, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. The Hornets’ next outing will be April 4 at Hot Springs Lakeside.



