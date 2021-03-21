March 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

Streak ends, but Lady Hornets win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets’ six-game shutout streak came to an end on Monday, March 20, but it only served to perturb them. Though the El Dorado Lady Wildcats managed an early 2-1 lead — the first time Bryant had trailed in a game since a Feb. 29 contest — the Lady Hornets surged to a 5-3 victory to improve to 10-1 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.

The team came into the game not only riding their shutout streak, but having allowed just five goals all season (one in a 9-1 romp over Benton and four in their lone loss to Little Rock Central). In all, they’ve shut out seven opponents (not including the forfeit by Camden Fairview on Friday, March 17). The streak, ironically, began with a 5-0 win at El Dorado.

The Lady Hornets actually led 1-0 on a goal by Laura Bunten off an assist from Ashlee Mantooth when El Dorado broke the scoreless streak off a corner kick.

Moments later, the Lady Wildcats actually scored again to take a 2-1 lead.

“The girls weren’t used to that,” noted Lady Hornets’ volunteer coach Drew Bunten. “And they didn’t like it very much. Our goalie (Amy Teeter) didn’t like it at all but she made some excellent saves on some hard shots to keep them to two goals. And the goals were because of our defensive breakdowns.

“El Dorado came at us aggressively,” Bunton noted. “They always play us real tough. I thought Natalie Ray did an excellent job as the center defender.”

By halftime, the Lady Hornets had regained the lead. Mantooth tied it on a direct kick from 35 yards out.

“It went right into the upper left-hand corner of the net,” Bunten recalled. “It was absolutely beautiful.”

Mantooth also came through with the go-ahead goal with 2:56 left in the half.

Early in the second half, Mantooth fed Julia Ueberall for another score.

“Julie was in front of the goal, well-position,” Bunten noted.

Mantooth added another goal to make it 5-2 and, down the stretch, the Lady Hornets were able to sub.

El Dorado managed a window-dressing goal with 4:10 left.

The Lady Hornets take off for Spring Break. They will be back in action on Tuesday, April 4, at Hot Springs Lakeside.



