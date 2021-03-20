March 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Lady Hornets win 10 events, home meet title

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Senior Candice James amassed 30.5 points and the Bryant Lady Hornets won 10 events to dominate the annual Hornet Relays held Thursday, March 20.

In boys competition, Conway edged Lake Hamilton for top honors. With limited numbers, the Hornets finished sixth in the eight-team field. The effort was highlighted by a win in the 3200 meter relay and the continued assault on the school pole vault record by Blake Zuber.

The Lady Hornets piled up 192 points. Cabot was second with 124 in the five-team girls field.

James won the 1600 meter run, with teammate Brooke Higgs second. She also won the 3200 and finished second to Higgs in the 800. The duo was joined by Lauren Harris and Nicole Sample in winning the 3200 meter relay.

Bryant won all three relays.

Bryant picked up wins in the field with Whitney Wingard in the long jump, Liz Griffis in the high jump and Brenda Reed in the shot put.

In the sprints, Bryant picked up first-place points in the 100 meter run thanks to Reagan James.

For the boys’ 3200 meter relay, Zack Roberson, Cody Walker, Bryan Ballew and Mark Pagan teamed up to run 8:46.1.

“I was very proud of the effort of the 4×800 relay team,” commented coach Steve Griffith. “Each of these young men has been working very hard in practice and it was great to see them bring home first place in our home meet. Blake Zuber continues to improve in the pole vault clearing 13-6 and almost getting the school record at 14-0.”

Zuber matched the best vault of the day at 13-6 but received second-place points on attempts.

Here are the complete results from the meet:

HORNET RELAYS TRACK MEET

March 20, 2003

High School Girls

Team Totals:

1. Bryant 192

2. Cabot 124

3. Sheridan 47

4. Benton 45

5. Lake Hamilton 33

High Point – Jill Kiddy, Cabot, 34 points

Long Jump

1. Wingard, Bryant 15’1″

2. Norris, Bryant 14’10 1/2″

3. Kiddy, Cabot 14’ 7 1/2″

4. Traub, Cabot 14’ 2″

5. Grant, Benton 14’ 1 1/2″

6. Griffis, Bryant 13’ 4″

High Jump

1. Griffis, Bryant (tie) 4’ 8″

1. Root, Lake Hamilton (tie) 4’ 8″

3. Wingard, Bryant 4’ 6″

4. Donner, Benton 4’ 6″

5. Wright, Benton 4’ 4″

6. Fowler, Bryant 4’ 4″

Pole Vault

1. Traub, Cabot 8’ 0″

2. Kiddy, Cabot 7’ 6″

3. Burnette, Bryant (tie) 7’ 0″

3. Howard, Sheridan (tie) 7’ 0″

5. Fleming, Sheridan 6’ 6″

Shot Put

1. Reed, Bryant 31’ 6″

2. Kackley, Cabot 31’ 0″

3. Davis, Cabot 30’ 2″

4. Root, Lake Hamilton 26’ 10″

Discus

1. Root, Lake Hamilton 83’ 7″

2. Marshall, Cabot 76’ 10 1’2″

3. Reed, Sheridan 73’ 11 1/2″

4. Everson, Cabot 73’ 4″

5. Carson, Cabot 67’ 3″

6. Reed, Bryant 58’ 4″

3200m Relay

1. Bryant 10:45.25

2. Cabot 11:35.90

3. Benton 14:02.14

110m Hurdles

1. Anglin, Sheridan 17.01

2. Owens, Bryant 18.55

3. Traub, Cabot 19.35

4. Wingard, Bryant 20:01

5. Grant, Benton 20:11

100m Dash

1. R. James, Bryant 15.79

2. Gretz, Benton 16.19

3. Mays, Sheridan 16.24

4. Short, Bryant 16.59

5. Logue, Benton 16.96

1600m Run

1. C. James, Bryant 6:06.26

2. Higgs, Bryant 6:06.46

3. Long, Cabot 6:08.10

4. Ohl, Lake Hamilton 6:12.10

5. Sample, Bryant 6:38.23

400m Relay

1. Bryant 56.62

300m Hurdles

1. Anglin, Sheridan 51.07

2. Traub, Cabot 53.27

3. Owens, Bryant 53.56

400m Dash

1. Kiddy, Cabot 1:05.02

2. Harris, Bryant 1:09.59

3. Long, Bryant 1:09.96

4. Guinn, Sheridan 1:10.63

5. Donner, Benton 1:19.41

6. Carpenter, Benton 1:29.10

3200m Run

1. C. James, Bryant 13:06.92

2. Jackson, Cabot 13:10.92

3. Ohl, Lake Hamilton 13:23.67

4. Meleney, Cabot 13:37.52

5. Finley, Bryant 13:51.90

6. Alverio, Bryant 14:10.55

800m Run

1. Higgs, Bryant 2:36.67

2. C. James, Bryant 2:42.24

3. Downey, Cabot 2:47.64

4. Sample, Bryant 2:55.65

5. Sherer, Cabot 2:58.09

6. Hill, Benton 3:15.74

200m Dash

1. Kiddy, Cabot 28.42

2. R. James, Bryant 30.99

3. Gretz, Benton 31.59

4. Fleming, Sheridan 31.79

5. Short, Bryant 32.09

6. Gooder, Benton 32.59

1600m Relay

1. Bryant 4:37.25

2. Benton 5:13.86

High School Boys

Team Totals:

1. Conway 131

2. Lake Hamilton 128

3. Cabot 117

4. Benton 37

5. Hot Springs 35

6. Bryant 21

7. LR Hall 17

8. Sheridan 5

High Point – Casey Canada, Hot Springs, 35 points

Long Jump

1. Burton, Conway (tie) 19’ 8 1/2″

1. Robertson, Cabot (tie) 19’ 8 1/2″

3. Ray, Benton 19’ 3/4″

4. Jackson, Conway 18’ 8″

5. Roberts, Benton 18’ 6″

6. Canada, Hot Springs 17’ 7″

High Jump

1. Vining, Lake Hamilton 6’ 2″

2. Williams, Cabot (tie) 5’ 8″

2. Hightower, Cabot (tie) 5’ 8’

4. Jones, Conway 5’ 8″

5. Ray, Benton 5’ 6″

6. White, Cabot 5’ 6″

Pole Vault

1. Puckett, Lake Hamilton 13’ 6″

2. Zuber, Bryant 13’ 6″

3. Willis, Lake Hamilton 13’ 0″

4. Curtis, Lake Hamilton 13’ 0″

5. Stout, Benton 12’ 6″

6. Strauss, Conway 11’ 6″

6. Fortner, Conway 11’ 6″

Shot Put

1. Maxfield, Conway 48’ 2″

2. Wyatt, Cabot 46’ 2″

3. Cheatham, Cabot 45’ 10″

4. Valdez, Cabot 45’ 9″

5. Youngblood, Bryant 43’ 3″

6. Brinkley, Benton 40’ 11″

Discus

1. Williams, Cabot 145’ 2″

2. Maxfield, Conway 130’ 10″

3. Canada, Hot Springs 126’ 6 1/2″

4. Haltom, Benton 125’ 7″

5. Gray, Conway 122’ 8″

6. Wilson, Sheridan 118’ 5 1/2″

3200m Relay

1. Bryant 8:46.1

2. Conway 8:54.9

3. Cabot 9:11.7

4. Benton 9:11.9

110m Hurdles

1. Canada, Hot Springs 14.97

2. Gardner, Conway 15.36

3. Ray, Benton 15.96

4. White, Cabot 16.12

5. Cook, Lake Hamilton 16.63

6. Watson, Conway 16.69

100m Dash

1. McAlpine, Lake Hamilton 11.44

2. Robertson, Cabot 11.66

3. Oates, Conway 11.82

4. Jones, Conway 11.85

5. Roberts, Benton 12.03

6. Wade, Cabot 12.19

1600m Run

1. Hicks, Lake Hamilton 4:35.6

2. Cannon, Lake Hamilton 4:36.2

3. Smith, Cabot 4:43.3

4. Harris, Conway 4:50.0

5. Melnick, Cabot 4:51.5

6. Isom, Conway 4:51.6

400m Relay

1. Conway 44.62

2. Cabot 47.04

3. LR Hall 47.78

4. Sheridan 49.62

300m Hurdles

1. Canada, Hot Springs 41.41

2. Gardner, Conway 42.22

3. Vining, Lake Hamilton 42.78

4. White, Cabot 42.95

5. Deslandes, LR Hall 43.85

6. Ray, Benton 44.35

400m Dash

1. Robertson, Cabot 52.63

2. Burton, Conway 53.70

3. Haner, Cabot 56.10

4. Howard, LR Hall 57.63

5. Smith, LR Hall 64.44

3200m Run

1. Hicks, Lake Hamilton 10:10.8

2. Cannon, Lake Hamilton 10:12.6

3. Harris, Conway 10:20.1

4. Isom, Conway 10:33.0

5. Garver, Lake Hamilton 10:41.6

6. Irby, LR Hall 10:45.5

800m Run

1. Garvin, Lake Hamilton 2:05.7

2. Hicks, Lake Hamilton 2:08.2

3. Schwen, Benton 2:10.2

4. Hightower, Cabot 2:11.5

5. Pagan, Bryant 2:11.5

6. Coulter, Conway 2:11.8

200m Dash

1. Wardlow, Conway 22.77

2. Canada, Hot Springs 23.30

3. McAlpine, Lake Hamilton 23.49

4. Oates, Conway 24.59

5. Horne, Lake Hamilton 24.82

6. Roberts, Benton 24.96

1600m Relay

1. Lake Hamilton 3:33.6

2. Conway 3:42.0

3. Cabot 3:46.6

4. Benton 3:51.9

5. LR Hall 3:56.0

6. Bryant 3:58.0



