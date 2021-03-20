March 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Lady Hornets hold on to beat Conway

Christen Kirchner smacked a solo homer and later scored what proved to be the winning run while Tyler Cox took a no-hitter into the final inning as the Bryant Lady Hornets edged the Conway Lady Wampus Cats 2-1 on Tuesday, March 20.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 4-0 in the 7A-Central Conference, 17-3-1 overall going into a game at Cabot on Thursday, March 22.

Conway didn’t get a hit until the top of the seventh when a lead-off double put the Lady Hornets’ 2-0 lead in jeopardy. A wild pitch send the runner to third and, after a strikeout, a walk put the potential tying run on base. A stolen base put the baserunner in scoring position. As Cox was striking out the next batter, a wild pitch allowed the run to score and send the other baserunner to third. Then a battle commenced. Cox needed seven pitches including three that were fouled off before the final out was made on a foul pop that was grabbed by catcher Randie Juliusson.

Cox struck out 10 and hit a batter. The seventh-inning walk was the only free pass she surrendered. She pitched around the lone Bryant error in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the Lady Hornets were held without a hit until Kirchner unloaded on the second delivery of the fourth inning, belting it over the fence in left. Cox followed with a single and, with one out, Allison Poteet walked but the Lady Hornets were unable to score again until the bottom of the sixth when Kirchner singled with one out. Cox followed with a single and, after a double steal, Kirchner scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.



