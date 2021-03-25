March 25 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Lady Hornets stay ablaze

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CAMDEN — Jenna White went 4-for-4 and Andrea Hammock continued her hot hitting with a 3-for-4 performance as the Bryant Lady Hornets pounded the Camden Fairview Lady Cardinals 19-1 in the conference opener for both teams Thursday, March 25.

The Lady Hornets headed into spring break this week with a 4-1 record after the win. They were scheduled to return to action April 8 with a conference game at Little Rock Fair.

Bryant rattled the bats for 19 hits against Fairview. Elise Snider and Kim Adams each had three hits and Stephanie Kennedy went 2-for-3. Adams, Kennedy and Meagan Clancy each belted home runs. Snider finished with five runs batted in. Kennedy drove in four.

The Lady Hornets junior varsity team stayed hot as well with a 23-3 romp.

The varsity’s robust hitting began with one out in the first inning. White singled and Adams doubled to set the table for Snider who chased both runners home with a two-bagger. Stacy Workman kept the inning going with a single then Snider scored as Kelly Bennett reached on an error. Kennedy singled in Workman to make it 4-0. Clancy completed the five-run outburst with a sacrifice fly that scored Sarah Medlin, courtesy-running for Bennett, the Lady Hornet catcher.

In the second, Hammock revved up the offense again with one out. She and White singled then Adams reached on an error that loaded the bases for Snider, who came through with another two-run hit, a single.

Stephanie Kennedy walked in the third then raced home ahead of Clancy who blasted one over the left-fielder’s head for a homer and a 9-0 Bryant lead.

Consecutive singles by Hammock, White, Adams and Snider put up two more runs in the fourth for Bryant. Two outs later, Stephanie Kennedy smacked a liner over the head of Fairview’s right-center fielder for a three-run homer and a 14-0 lead.

The Lady Cardinals managed their lone run in the bottom of the inning only to have the Lady Hornets clinch the five-inning win with five in the top of the fifth. Courtney Stone singled to start that final outburst. An out later, pinch-hitter Mistica Phillips drilled a double. Both raced home on a single by Hammock. White singled as well then Adams completed the rout with her round-tripper, accounting for three runs.



