March 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

Young sparks Hornets past Yellowjackets

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Before the Bryant Hornets traveled to Jonesboro for the three-game Xtra Innings Classic, junior third baseman Zack Young had hit in eight straight games. That was all of them after an opening night 0 for 3 against Lake Hamilton. In Jonesboro, however, Young couldn’t buy a hit. He went 0 for 10 in the three games.

Back at home sweet home, Young’s bat came back to life. He had a single in a 3-0 win over Little Rock Catholic on Tuesday, March 23, to get back in the groove then, two days later, he went 2 for 3 with a walk and four runs batted in to spark the Hornets in an 8-5 win over Sheridan.

The Hornets made it 15 wins in a row to start the season (including a 5-0 preseason win over Pine Bluff) with the victory. Senior right-hander Daniel Price came within an out of a complete game victory, improving to 4-0 with Todd Bryan picking up his third save in relief.

Price, who didn’t walk anyone, had allowed just one run on seven hits over the first six innings, working out of trouble in the third, fourth and fifth innings after Sheridan had pushed across its only run in the first.

In the seventh, however, he hit a batter then retired the next two. With a 3-1 count on Matt Weigand, he hit him too. On the next pitch, Carmillo Vannucci singled in a run and, a pitch later, Chase Buie belted a long home run to make it 8-5.

Bryan came in and got the final out, inducing a groundout to Young at third to end the game.

Young’s first RBI single had capped a three-run first that put the Hornets ahead to stay. Bryan had led off the inning with a walk then Dustin Tinkler had been hit by a pitch from Sheridan starter Brooks Rieve. Justin Wells chased both home with a triple over the head of the Sheridan centerfielder. An out later, Young beat out an infield hit to drive in the run.

The Hornets tacked on a run in the third when Bryan Griffith singled up the middle, Wood doubled him to third and Young grounded out to chase home Griffith.

A three-run fourth began with a one-out single by Tinkler. With two down, Griffith and Wood drew walks to load the bases for Young who ripped a single to left to drive home two. Richie Wood followed with an RBI double to make it 7-1.

After Price breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the sixth including a pair of strikeouts, Richie Wood singled in his second run after Travis Wood and Young had walked.



