March 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Lady Hornets blast Hot Springs

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

HOT SPRINGS — There may have been almost two weeks between the games but the Bryant Lady Hornets’ scoring outburst that marked their win over Little Rock Parkview prior to spring break continued when they returned with a 10-1 romp over the Hot Springs Lady Trojans on Tuesday, March 28.

Junior Ashley Moscow scored five goals, four in the first half, to spark the Lady Hornets who improved to 3-4 overall this season going into their AAAAA-Central Conference match at North Little Rock on Tuesday, April 4.

“I was kind of worried with the long break — we were out of school on Monday too and didn’t get anything there — you always kind of wonder about these first games back, how are the girls going to respond,” allowed Lady Hornets coach Doug Maxwell. “We had the bus ride over there and we got there a little late so it was kind of rushed too.”

The Lady Hornets have scored seven goals in the last two games after scoring just three in their first five matches.

“We’re really trying to get our offense working for us,” Maxwell stated. “The defense has been playing pretty well this year. We’ve just been struggling to get it into the back of the net. So this was good for us.”

Freshman Sarah Manning added two goals to go with a pair of assists while Morgan Hart, Megan Marlow, Lori Williams pitched in with a goal apiece. Assists were contributed by Maggie Griffith, Hart, Leah Lauderdale, Alden Manning, Marlow and Melanie Messina.

“Moscow, we’ve kind of moved her around,” Maxwell noted. “She got a couple of goals early so we were kind of moving around and every position I put her in she was in the right place at the right time. She did a good job. She’s one of those that has the potential to have a really good player but she struggled last year trying to find the back of the net and she’d been struggling so far this year. But she’s completely capable of scoring multiple goals in every game. She’s got that kind of speed and she’s got that kind of shot. And she’s starting to come into her own right now which is really good for us.”

Maxwell also lauded the defense for a solid job. Alden Manning provided 10 defensive stops, Mary Seale had seven and Abby Benning six.

Bryant led 5-0 at the half. “I played my starters for about six minutes of the second half and it was 6-0 when I put the JV in,” Maxwell said. “I’m pretty pleased we were able to play everybody and we got solid play from everyone.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

