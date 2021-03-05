March 5 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Calhoun fires 36 to pace field

Trey Calhoun fired a nine-hole round of 36 to pace the field when the Bryant Hornets golf teams dueled with the rival Benton Panthers Thursday, March 5, at Longhills Golf Course.

The two teams were scheduled to compete against Watson Chapel, as well, but a conflict with State Tournament basketball prevented Chapel from participating.

The Hornets and Panthers wound up tied with team totals of 161 each.

The Panthers were led by Dustin Hamm’s 38 and Nick Atchley’s 39.

For the Hornets, Blake Pennington carded a 39 and Marshall Bettany finished with a 41. Dallis Clark added a 45 and Caleb Lewis turned in a 46.

In girls play, Kayla Hippler’s 45 was tops. Lisa Richardson added a 49 for the Lady Hornets. Benton’s Keri Ramsey shot 52.

In junior varsity action, Bryant topped Benton 171-195. Wesley Atkins and Ryan Blake paced the Hornets with rounds of 41.

The Hornets were scheduled to play again Monday at Pine Bluff’s Harbour Oaks Country Club but rains prevented the match. Today, they are scheduled to return to Longhills for a match against Benton, Jessieville and Watson Chapel.



