March 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2001

Hornets blank White Hall

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

The Bryant Hornets ran their record on their new field to 3-0 with a 10-0 win over the White Hall Bulldogs in the first round of the Sheridan Invitational Tournament, rain-delayed and re-located on Monday, March 5. 

Kevin Littleton pitched a two-hit shutout in the five-inning game and the Hornets took advantage of seven White Hall errors with nine hits. Dustin Morris went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

The Hornets struck for five runs in the first to set the tone. Matt White walked, swiped second then advanced to third on a single by Matt Brown. Morris then doubled home the first run. An out later, Graddy lofted a long fly to center that was dropped by White Hall’s Clint Jackson. Two runs scored and when the Bulldogs’ relay to third got away and into the dugout, Cody Graddy followed his teammates across the plate to make it 4-0.

Beau Hamblin followed with a single. He stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Zach Martin’s brouncer to second was misplayed.

The only hits Littleton gave up were singles by Matt Morgan, the White Hall catcher. He singled sharply to left in the first then got one through the infield in the fifth.

In the second, White again walked and stole a base. A one-out double by Morris chased him home. With two down, Morris scored on a single by Graddy to make it 7-0.

Littleton pitched around a pair of errors in the top of the third then his teammates increased the lead to 10-0 in the home half of the frame. White, Matt Brown and Morris each had RBI singles.

In the fifth, Littleton retired the first two batters with little problem but a singled and a pair of walks after that loaded the bases for J.D. Gore. Littleton then closed out the win by getting Gore to roll one in front of the plate. Littleton charged, scooped up the ball and tossed it to Graddy at the plate for the force to end the game.

