Four first-place finishes help Lady Hornets take second at Benton

BENTON — The Bryant Lady Hornets won two relays and two individual events to amass 148 points, only to finish second to the host team in the Benton High School Invitational to open the 2021 track season on Thursday.

Sprinter Amya Smith and hurdler Brylee Bradford accounted for the individual first. Smith won the 100-meter dash in 12.81, beating out Dellesha Jones of Benton (13.14). Bryant’s Mallorie Scott-Smith was third in 13.81.

Bradford won the 300-meter hurdles in 54.25. Vilonia’s Evy McKissack was second in 54.80. Portia Probst was third in 58.29 and Ava Singleton was fifth in 1:00.29 for the Lady Hornets.

The relays Bryant won were the 4 x 100 and the 4 x 200.

In the former, Jaiyah Jackson, Oriel Spikes, Scott-Smith and Smith combined on a 51.07 to beat Benton (53.64).

In the latter, Alana Gould and Ella Reynolds joined Spikes and Jackson on a 1:50.91 clocking, which topped Vilonia at 1:54.20.

Bryant’s quartet of Aryn Stiles, Margo Gilliland, Eliza Parker and Bradford turned in a 10:40.44 in the 4 x 800, second only to Vilonia’s 10:37.09.

Jackson, Bradford, Smith and Gould ran a 4:28.31 in the 4 x 400 to finish third.

The Lady Hornets got second-place performances from Spikes and Madison Dettmer. Spikes’ 28.04 in the 200 was nearly a dead heat with Pulaski Robinson’s Juniya Pruitt, who was clocked at 28.01.

Dettmer’s second came in the 1600. Her time of 5:47.02 was only topped by Lake Hamilton’s Olivia Pielemeier, who ran a 5:30.02.

Smith was third in the long jump, covering 15’5”, while McKenzie Hicks took third in the 3200 in a time of 13:22.24.

Bradford garnered third-place points in the high jump by clearing 5’0”. Parker was fourth at 4’10”.

Probst recorded a fourth-place finish in the 100 hurdles in a time of 20.52. Ava Singleton added to the score with a sixth in the event. She turned in a 21.04.

Stiles was fourth in the 800 in 2:40.83 while Madelyn Thomas picked up a fourth in the pole vault, getting over at 9’0”.

Lady Hornets head coach Keith Dale indicated that the Lady Hornets were somewhat short-handed for the meet.

They’re scheduled to compete again on Tuesday, March 9, at Little Rock Catholic. They’ll host the Bryant Relays on Tuesday, March 16.

All scheduled events are tentative.