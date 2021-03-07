March 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

BHS earns soccer sweep of Trojans

The Bryant Hornets soccer team got back on the winning track and the Lady Hornets shut out an opponent for the second straight game in a soccer sweep of the teams from Hot Springs High School Tuesday night.

Coming off back-to-back losses on the road, the Hornets, still without a pair of starters, scratched out a 3-2 win. The Lady Hornets prevailed 3-0.

Peter Lehmann, in a one-on-one with Hot Springs keeper Michael Rima, scored in the 30th minute of the second half to provide Bryant with its winning margin. Lehmann, after taking a pass from Josh Williams, slipped his shot to the right of Rima’s futile diving attempt at a save.

“Although, at times, our guys looked unfocused, they again pulled out the win,” commented Hornets coach Bob Williams. “We really needed this game to get back on track mentally. We had some tremendous individual effort from several players. Matt Thornton had a couple of key saves, one of which he really put his ‘ups’ from basketball to good use. Anthony Moreno and Rory Niles came off the bench and played key roles in the midfield for us.

“I think we will have everyone back and healthy this weekend for the (Bryant Invitational) tournament,” Williams added. “If we do, it will be for the first time in three matches. We really need to get everyone back together and improve the ball control and finishing aspects of our game.”

The Hornets will open play in the Invitational Friday night against Hot Springs Lakeside. The match is set to start at 7:30.

On Tuesday, the Hornets’ Josh Ault accounted for the lone goal of the first half. With 23 minutes to go in the half, he poked a shot between the legs of a Hot Springs defender and into the net. Josh Williams had the assist on the play.

The Trojans evened the score seven minutes into the second half.

“Our keeper thought he couldn’t use his hands on a miskick by one of his defenders,” Coach Williams explained. “The Hot Springs attacker, Matt Mock, took advantage of the situation and was able to get to the ball and get an easy shot on goal.”

A few minutes later, Hot Springs took the lead when midfielder Daniel Logan played a through pass to left wing Jack Reilly who took a shot from the left side of the penalty box and scored.

But the lead lasted only about two minutes. Bryant’s equalizer came on a penalty kick by Ault after Hot Springs midfielder Nestor Munoz was called for a kick to the back of the legs in the penalty area.

That set the stage for Lehmann’s game winner and a tough defensive effort by the Hornets afterwards against a furious effort by Hot Springs to tie it.

The Lady Hornets, meanwhile, ran their record to 4-1 and pinned the first loss of the season on Hot Springs.

Ashley Mantooth accounted for two goals, both on breakaways.

Hot Springs threatened to score just before halftime but a penalty kick sailed wide.

The Lady Hornets were set to open play in the Bryant Invitational this afternoon at 4:30 against North Pulaski.



